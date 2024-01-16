Operations Lead - Marine

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for coordinating safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.



Job Description:

The role will be based in the UK and in the Aberdeen North Sea Headquarters office. We're embracing the hybrid working approach, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working (60:40 ratio).

However, due to the nature of the role you will be required to live within a reasonable commuting distance from the office and be able to, when required, attend the assigned office location with little to no advanced notice.

Key Accountabilities:

Delivering day to day direction and prioritisation of activity and responsible for delivery of safe, reliable and compliant operations in region and completing assigned duties in conformance with bp requirements.

Developing regional strategic intent, direction and implementation.

Performing CAM & Job Rep accountabilities for assigned contractors in accordance with bp contractor management procedure and ensuring the delivery of agreed Service Level Agreements.

Driving and implementing global marine strategies (both technical and commercial) and identifying operational cost efficiencies and prioritizing activities to embed a continuous improvement culture and delivery of LMS, through embedding modernization and transformation initiatives including agile ways of working.

Delivering regional activity within defined OPEX and CAPEX budgets.

The role will also be required to support the regional Incident Management Team Duty rota as required.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring marine operations (incl. contracted marine services) are conducted in accordance with bp requirements and all costs and budgets are managed and optimized throughout.

In-Region CAM management including but not limited to leading PRMs, performance management of actions/gap closure plans, BRO duties (forecasts, monitoring of actuals, PO/invoicing & vendor payment management / managing and reporting opportunities and pressures)

Developing and maintaining accurate content of Site Operating Procedures, marine processes and procedures in line with bp requirements and industry standard process.

Responsible for driving a culture of continuous improvement for marine performance in region and continuously seek out operational improvements to reduce risk and increase efficiency.

Identifies gaps on conformance requiring escalation to technical resources.

Undertakes accident and incident investigation services with a focus on establishing root cause and applying preventative strategies for marine.

Ensures personal compliance with the safety leadership principles and operating field. Demonstrates strong leadership of bp's values & behaviors including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development.

Ensuring marine priorities are clearly understood by contracted operators to support safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of marine services.

Monitoring, reporting, and analyzing marine MI and data sets to identify areas for performance improvements and operational efficiency.

Owning annual budgets for marine operations and delivery within them.

Implementing Functional delivery plan and Safety plan activities.

Performing annual contractor oversight plans and ensuring quality review and analysis of trends.

Embedding the LMS tool in the ways of working including but not limited to planning, action tracking and barrier management.

Risk and HSE management including in-region risk processes and reporting – risk reviews, emergent risk identification and notification, risk action plan development, monitoring the quality of action closure and management of the risk tool as required.

Liaising with the central technical team for marine technical support to resolve issues focused on safer and more reliable operations.

Education

Held or have held a Marine Certificate of Competency or Degree or equivalent qualification in a marine related field.

Experience and job requirements

Minimum of 3 years-experience either as a sea going officer, Marine consultant/Superintendent or an equivalent shore base position.

Sound marine operational experience in offshore marine operations preferably within the Energy Industry.

Contractor management skills.

People leadership and stakeholder management experience.

In addition, for terminal operations - basic operational experience in terminals and hydrocarbon carriage.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Acumen, Business Continuity Management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Contract Creation, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.