Operations Lead - Marine

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Ensuring marine operations (incl. contracted marine services) are conducted in accordance with bp requirements and all costs and budgets are managed and optimized throughout.

In-Region CAM management including but not limited to leading PRMs, performance management of actions/gap closure plans, BRO duties (forecasts, monitoring of actuals, PO/invoicing & vendor payment management / managing and reporting opportunities and pressures)

Developing and maintaining accurate content of Site Operating Procedures, marine processes and procedures in line with bp requirements and industry best practice.

Responsible for driving a culture of continuous improvement for marine performance in region and continuously seek out operational improvements to reduce risk and increase efficiency.

Identifies gaps on conformance requiring escalation to technical resources.

Undertakes accident and incident investigation services with a focus on establishing root cause and applying preventative strategies for marine.

Ensures personal compliance with the safety leadership principles and operating discipline. Demonstrates strong leadership of bp's values & behaviours including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development.

Ensuring marine priorities are clearly understood by contracted operators to support safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of marine services.

Monitoring, reporting and analyzing marine MI and data sets to identify areas for performance improvements and operational efficiency.

Owning annual budgets for marine operations and delivery within them.

Executing Functional delivery plan and Safety plan activities.

Executing annual contractor oversight plans and ensuring quality review and analysis of trends.

Embedding the LMS tool in the ways of working including but not limited to planning, action tracking and barrier management.

Risk and HSE management including in-region risk processes and reporting – risk reviews, emergent risk identification and notification, risk action plan development, monitoring the quality of action closure and management of the risk tool as required.

Liaising with the central technical team for marine technical support to resolve issues focused on safer and more reliable operations.

Implementing global marine processes and procedures in line with bp requirements and industry best practice.

CANDIDATES' EXPERIENCES AND SKILLS :

Sound marine operational experience in offshore marine operations preferably within the Energy Industry.

Contractor management skills.

Min 15 year's experience in the industry in which includes 3 years-experience either as a sea going officer, Marine consultant/Superintendent or an equivalent shore base position.

People leadership and stakeholder management experience.

In addition, for terminal operations - basic operational experience in terminals and hydrocarbon carriage.

Held or have held a Marine Certificate of Competency or Degree or equivalent qualification in a marine related discipline.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Continuity Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Contract Creation, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

