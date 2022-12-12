Operations Lead NZ

.
Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
As Operations Lead for bp pulse NZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting, high growth industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, to bring the bp pulse network to life. Working with stakeholders and partners, you will be managing all aspects of our operations with a key focus of equipment uptime, utilization and customer satisfaction.
The Opportunity