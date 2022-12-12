Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operations Lead NZ

Operations Lead NZ

Operations Lead NZ

  • Location New Zealand - North Island - Auckland
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143512BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.

As Operations Lead for bp pulse NZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting, high growth industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, to bring the bp pulse network to life. Working with stakeholders and partners, you will be managing all aspects of our operations with a key focus of equipment uptime, utilization and customer satisfaction.

The Opportunity

  • Responsible for network reliability and equipment uptime. These metrics drive customer satisfaction and equipment utilization, which contributes to return on investment
  • Manage the safe operation of our assets and business operations
  • Assist with the management of safety and operational risk in line with Bp’s risk management processes
  • Monitor key operational metrics and intervene proactively and reactively to issues to maintain drive OKR performance
  • Manage performance of key operational partners, including customer service partners and maintenance providers, to drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction
  • Support the network rollout by partnering with the execution team to transition sites from construction to operational for our customers
  • Manage maintenance tasks and maintenance spend within budget
  • Support the fleet and dealer team to design customer solutions, including ongoing support and maintenance solutions
  • Support the product teams to design and test new charging hardware, digital solutions and customer offers - including launching these offers in the market
  • Assist with and oversee the management of customer support enquiries
  • Analyze and report key operational metrics
  • Support with management of customer pricing and development of customer proposals
What You’ll Bring
  • University degree in business, economics, engineering, property, or equivalent discipline.
  • Proven track record in operational role, ideally in a network business
  • Demonstrable safety experience
  • Proven data & analytics, and process-improvement skills.
  • Ability to work with cross-functional team members and influence and stakeholders
  • Ability to make decisions whilst managing conflicting priorities
  • Ability to work in flexible and highly agile way to deliver results in a rapidly moving environment
Desirable Skills
  • Experience working in a retail or other network business
  • Knowledge of civil & electrical installations
  • Experience and passion for EVs and the energy transition.
Benefits of working with us
  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 8% Kiwisaver, Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

Apply Search all jobs at bp