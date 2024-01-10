Operations Lead - Supply Base

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to coordinate safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.



Job Description:

Job Summary



This Operations Lead will be delivering day to day direction and prioritization of activity and responsible for delivery of safe, reliable and compliant operations in region and executing assigned duties in conformance with bp requirements. The selected candidate will develop regional strategic intent, direction and implementation. In addition, the Operations Lead will perform CAM & Job Rep accountabilities for assigned contractors in accordance with bp contractor management procedure and ensuring the delivery of agreed Service Level Agreements. The Lead will drive and implement global supply base strategies (both technical and commercial) and identify operational and cost efficiencies and prioritizing activities to embed a continuous improvement culture and delivery of LMS, through embedding modernization and transformation initiatives including agile ways of working. The Operations Lead will deliver regional activity within defined OPEX and CAPEX budget.



Responsibilities:

Ensuring supply base annual costs and budgets are managed and optimized throughout.

Contract Accountable manager for performance management of suppliers BRO duties (forecasts, monitoring of actuals, PO/invoicing & vendor payment management / managing and reporting opportunities and pressures)

Developing and maintaining accurate content of Site Operating Procedures, supply base processes and procedures in line with best practice.

Responsible for driving a culture of continuous improvement for supply base performance in region and continuously seek out operational improvements to reduce risk and increase efficiency.

Ensures personal compliance with bp safety leadership principles.

Ensuring cargo priorities are clearly understood by contracted operators to support safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of cargo movements services.

Monitoring, reporting and analyzing supply base MI and data sets to identify areas for performance improvements and operational efficiency.

Driving functional delivery plan and Safety plan activities.

Implementing annual contractor oversight plans and ensuring quality review and analysis of trends.

Collaborating closely with the central technical team for technical support to resolve issues focused on safer and more reliable operations.

Implementing global supply base systems & tools and ensuring they are embedded to allow for continuous improvement of cargo



Education

Degree or equivalent experience in a Supply Base related discipline



Job Requirements

Sound supply base experience preferably within the Energy Industry or similar type environment

Exposure to supply chain, logistics, transportation and supply base operational activities.

Extensive experience in risk management, operating discipline, strategy implementation, budget responsibility and contractor performance management duties

Robust planning, analytical and commercial skills

Track record in managing risks through the use bow-ties (barrier management) and contractor oversight of 3PL suppliers

Knowledge in contracting processes (Strategy development, Market analysis, RFP evaluation and Supplier performance)

Knowledge of supply base commercial and pricing models

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office (including with in-region teams, supplier management and the frontline



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Acumen, Business Continuity Management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Contract Creation, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.