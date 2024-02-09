Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as an

Operations Lead – Aviation, Sweden

As a key player in the Aviation industry with services available at over 700 airport locations in 55 countries, Air bp is now looking to hire an Operations Lead Sweden to manage on-airfield aviation fuel activities.

Welcome to a world-class team where energy becomes cleaner and better! Do you love to be in the front line and thrive in a corporate culture where you can make a true impact on the organization? Do you enjoy travelling and working in a diverse environment? Then you might be our new Operations Lead in Sweden!

In this role You will:

Be in charge of the teams at the airports at ~19 locations throughout Sweden.

Be accountable for the safety, reliability and competitiveness of Air bp’s aviation fuel operations at the airports in Sweden.

Manage the on-airfield operations within the region, including overseeing of all maintenance and airport operational management, as well as implementation of HSSE initiatives and leading HSSE performance improvements.

Ensure that policies, standards and procedures are applied in accordance with the Air bp Operating Management System.

What You will need to be successful:

We look for someone with solid front-line experience in operations management, preferably within Aviation, Fuel or Chemical industry.

We believe that you are a highly organised individual, who works systematically and is good at prioritising operational problems.

As a person, you are outgoing and enjoy interaction with business partners such as airport authorities, aviation fuel customers and regulatory agencies.

You like being in the centre of the action but are able to delegate effectively to avoid becoming a bottleneck in solving problems.

You are good at managing and delivering through contractors.

Fluent Swedish and English language knowledge.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



