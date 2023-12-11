This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations to improve operational performance and support standardisation and consistency of operations.Operations Leader will constructively engage and empower your team members. Leading by example your focus is set on the best possible performance of your team of 7 direct reports, plus 14 contractors



Job Description:

Are you a strong decision maker with leadership capabilities, who values safety above all else?

Hemel Hempstead Terminal is looking for an experienced Operations Leader. You will be accountable for the day to day safe and reliable operational aspects of the running of the terminal, including HSSEQ, people, and plant integrity

Here are some of the things you will be getting up to!:

Line management of all terminal operations staff and responsible for handling contract operators when working within the terminal.

Demonstrate leadership commitment to compliance with legal/regulatory requirements and to the meticulous application of bp’s Operating Management System (OMS), planning and implementation of performance initiatives, completion of safety conversations and leading key HSE meetings.

Ensure adequately trained, authorised and competent operations people are available to enable safe and reliable 24x7 operations

Develop plans for succession, training, replacement, rotation and promotion of all staff within the terminal as appropriate.

Understand, prioritise, mitigate and document the risks associated with a terminal operation which stores and handles hazardous product with the aim of preventing harm to people, reducing damage to the environment and to achieving driven performance.

Ensure understanding of process safety throughout the terminal team and drive improvement in process safety performance

Ensure procedures are developed, maintained and followed for safe, responsible and reliable operating, including operating procedures, management of change, Control of Work (COW) and emergency response.

Complete the self-verification process for operational tasks and procedures and engender a culture of learning, recognition and continuous improvement.

Utilise the relevant Management of Change (MoC) processes to changes within the terminal

In conjunction with the HSSE Team and external agencies organise an implement terminal emergency exercises.

As required, act as Emergency Response Incident Commander for the site.

Responsible for ensuring terminal assets are fit for purpose, liaising closely with the Maintenance & Projects Engineer.

Support site engineering improvement projects, providing operations input

Reviewing and approving the safe hand over of engineering projects to terminal operations

Support the co-ordination of operational and maintenance activities to maximise terminal availability and minimise business impact

Implement and maintain fuels quality to the appropriate standards

Promote and support cross-functional and/or cross-terminal action programmes aimed at improving operational excellence by active participation in working groups

Ensure compliance with legislative requirements associated with storage and distribution of petroleum products including Control of Major Accident Hazard Regulations (COMAH)

Support the delivery of the annual terminal operating plan, in terms of operations

Adopt a cost-conscious culture for operational aspects within the guardrails of safety and input to regular commentary on performance.

Hemel Hempstead Terminal is part of the bp Terminal & Pipelines business unit. The terminal provides a critical outlet for gasoline and diesel in the south of England, acting as a strategic node of the UK supply chain

Upper Tier COMAH site

27KM3 storage capacity

Approx. 8,000 assets

This role is responsible for 7 direct reports plus 14 term contractors.

Ideally we need someone lives within 30 - 45mins commute to the terminal.

This role would require someone to be present 5 days a week (Monday to Friday) at the terminal.

Qualifications and Certifications:

Recognised Health and Safety qualification (e.g. NEBOSH) - preferred

Trained in Control of Work/Permit to Work systems and execution, including Confined Space Entry - preferred

In this role, we have the following requirements :

Operations leadership experience in a high hazard process industry

Proven understanding of process safety management principles and execution

Track record of effective communication skills and logical thinking

Ability to coach and lead efficiently

Strong analytical and numerical skills

Ability to identify issues for resolution and develop solutions

Bias for continuous improvement

Knowledge of incident and emergency response

Engineering awareness

Proven record to prioritise resources and time to deliver the greatest value for the business

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.