About the role

Responsible for managing a site based team to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient operations whilst developing the team's skills and capabilities. The Operations Leader is a safety critical role providing leadership to the site team and holding responsibility for the performance of all site based operational activities and processes.

What you will deliver

Team Leadership: Leading and inspiring a team of operations professionals, fostering a culture of accountability, collaboration, and innovation to drive performance.

Support the optimisation of operations through accountability for a team, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.

Ensure that operational issues and constraints are proactively managed, identify improvement opportunities and oversee the development and implementation of appropriate solutions.

Ownership of the agreed upon key performance indicators and preparation of operating reports to track operating performance and compare to plan/guarantees, taking appropriate action to close deviations from target.

Contribute to the risk identification process (including process safety risks.)

Provide management to direct reports, driving dedication and ensuring activities are carried out in a safe and efficient manner.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Lead root cause investigations and implement of associated corrective and preventative actions.

Ensure personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Who We Are framework.

Manage contractors performance to ensure competences, alignment with our policies, continuous improvement and synergies to deliver an efficient operation.

Cost Management: Controlling costs and maximizing profitability is a critical aspect of the Operations Leader role. This includes involvement in budgeting, cost analysis, and identifying opportunities for cost savings without compromising safety or efficiency.

Risk Management and Compliance: oversight of site risks and taking ownership for the health of preventative and mitigating barriers. Additionally, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards.

Experience and skills

Preferably a university degree in a technical field

A Track record in Supervisory/ Operations Leader role in Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical environment

Strong understanding of the Process Safety & Integrity Management.

Strong technical knowledge in terminal operations and rail/tank farm and marine

Have strong communication skills and be a logical thinker.

Demonstrable leadership skills.

Strong analytical and numerical skills.

Ability to thrive under pressure.

Ability to identify issues for resolution and new directional plans for business improvement

Bias for Continuous improvement through People/CR/Safety Legislation and Safety awareness/knowledge.

Knowledge of Incident and Emergency Response.

Engineering awareness.

Ability to develop potentials/opportunities in People, Business, Customers and Markets Suppliers.

Bias for Action and continuous improvement in all areas of performance.

Proven ability to prioritise resources and time to deliver the greatest value for the business.

To be able to manage competing priorities and operational complexity

Track record in leading successful operational teams

Strong awareness of the procedures to be used for accident and incident root cause analysis techniques, reporting and investigation.

Ability to engage and work with operations, stakeholders contractors and suppliers.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

