Job summary

Would you like to join bp Turkey and help us to deliver Castrol Lubricants targets in Turkey and support global strategy?



We are now looking for Operations Manager to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Gemlik plant, Bursa which is looking after raw material logistics, lubricants production and filling operations.



In this role you will be accountable for all operation activities at plant and ensure that products are manufactured in line with all quality requirements and to agreed capacities to meet customer demand.



This is the people manger role leading employees and contractors of operations department.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Assure that all operations and other related work within the area of responsibility are conducted in compliance with the written procedures bound with Operations Management System (OMS) which also requires Hazard Identification and Task Risk Assessment (HITRA) approach.

• Follow up capacity utilization, line performances, staffing activities, inventory accuracy, First Test Pass Rate (FTPR) as well as other KPIs and Overall Equipment Efficiency defined for the area of responsibility by working with Continuous Improvement Manager

• Lead and contribute to develop direct reports and subordinates within operations team by driving people within a well-planned improvement path through capability development framework, leadership by example, succession plans

• Organize competency assessments for the team, define gaps and developmental actions accordingly.

• Assure Jetty Operations, Raw Material offloading from vessels (ships), are organized in the best possible manner to ensure that no Health Safety Security Environment (HSSE) risks are taken.

• Be part of Gemlik Leadership team to represent the Plant against 3rd party organizations and deputize Plant Manager when necessary.

• Manage contractor company which works for logistics activities for filling hall and tank farm as well as Raw Material and Packaging warehouse activities and provide efficient communication between Operations and Planning Team.



About you:



You will hold a University degree in Engineering with preference in Chemical, Mechanical or Industrial.

It would also be essential that you have:



• At least 10 years of relevant work experience in manufacturing operations and/or operational leadership roles in plant environment

• Experience in lean manufacturing, project management and process safety

• High level of Leadership skills including knowledge on HSSE and Quality culture

• Good contractor management and relationship management skills with the ability to influence and inspire change

• Fluency in Turkish and English languages



It will also be preferable if you have overall knowledge and experience in Supply Chain.

