Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Operations Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will be pivotal in leading operations planning, commissioning and operations management of large scale onshore renewable energy projects. These projects will consist of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of green hydrogen production.



The successful candidate will be driving safe, effective and competitive operations of projects and will be part of multi-disciplinary project teams working closely with stakeholders related to project operations.



Focus for this role will be to support early-stage project origination and feasibility assessments collaborating with team members in other regions in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is implemented successfully.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Lead operations planning activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including the development of local operations, maintenance strategies and management plans.

• Drive the operations of onshore renewables projects and once operational support the commissioning phases.

• Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early stage onshore renewables projects and assist Technical Centre of Excellence and other business initiatives.

• Collaborate with operations related contractors and work with procurement colleagues to ensure effective contract management.

• Lead operability assessments, operations readiness reviews and risk reviews.

• Provide local operations input into CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities.

• Manage and report on operational performance, safety, quality and risk during operations along with any other significant metrics of project success.

• Provide leadership to operations teams and ensure effective management and engagement with internal and external stakeholders relevant to the operation of the project.

• Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is improved.

• Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.



ABOUT YOU:

• Technical bachelor's degree required; masters desirable. Additional engineering, operations, or projects management qualifications a plus.

• A minimum of 10 years of operations and maintenance planning and execution experience with 7 years direct experience managing the operations of renewable energy projects. Ideally a blend of solar, onshore wind and battery experience.

• A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relates to operations and maintenance and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

• Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.

• Ability to collaborate with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

• Ability to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



WHY JOIN US?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.