Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Operations Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Operations Manager will play a lead role in operations planning, commissioning and operations management of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of green hydrogen production. The Operations Manager will be responsible for ensuring safe, effective and competitive operations of projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project operations. This role will also support early-stage project origination and feasibility assessments and will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.
