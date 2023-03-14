Operations Manager - Onshore Renewables

About Us
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
About the role
Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Operations Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Operations Manager will play a lead role in operations planning, commissioning and operations management of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of green hydrogen production.
The Operations Manager will be responsible for ensuring safe, effective and competitive operations of projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project operations.
This role will also support early-stage project origination and feasibility assessments and will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.
This role will be located in Houston, TX. Relocation may be provided. May consider candidates out of state but will require up to 50% travel to Houston.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education & Experience
Why join us!
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.