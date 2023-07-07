Operations Manager - Onshore Renewables

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Operations Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Operations Manager will play a lead role in operations planning, commissioning and operations management of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of green hydrogen production. The Operations Manager will be responsible for ensuring safe, effective and competitive operations of projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project operations. This role will also support early-stage project origination and feasibility assessments and will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.

Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead operations planning activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including the development of local operations and maintenance strategies and management plans.

Lead the operations of onshore renewables projects and / or elements of projects once operational including supporting the commissioning phases.

Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early stage onshore renewables projects and support other Technical Centre of Excellence and business initiatives as required.

Collaborate with operations related contractors and work with procurement colleagues to ensure effective contract management.

Lead operability assessments, operations readiness reviews and risk reviews.

Provide local operations input into CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities.

Manage and report on operational performance, safety, quality and risk during operations along with any other significant metrics of project success.

Support project approvals if / when required from an operations perspective.

Provide technical support, review, and assurance of contractor plans, procedures, and processes to ensure compliance with bp requirements.

Provide leadership to operations teams and ensure effective management and engagement with internal and external collaborators relevant to the operation of the project.

Build a network of relationships with related operations and maintenance functions within bp and external operations and maintenance service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Lead the identification and mitigation of project specific operations risks.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and standard processes to ensure value is enhanced.

Promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.

Education & Experience

A minimum of 10 years of operations and maintenance planning and execution experience with 7 years direct experience leading the operations of renewable energy projects. Ideally a blend of solar, onshore wind and battery experience.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relates to operations and maintenance and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Strong operations management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.

Ability to interact with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Ability and willingness to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.

A minimum of a technical bachelor's degree, masters preferred. Additional engineering, operations or projects management qualifications a plus.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



