Operations Manager (Onshore Wind)

The Operations Manager (OM) is the BP Wind Energy site leader and is accountable for ensuring safe, reliable, compliant and efficient operations of a Wind Farm site within a Performance Unit (PU). They safeguard that all site activity is in conformance with relevant BP Group requirements, BP Wind Energy policies and procedures, Federal, State and other applicable regulatory compliance requirements.
The OM drives continuous improvement and standardization of processes, procedures and self-verification activities across a Wind Farm site working with cross functional support teams to ensure the delivery of optimal operating performance while maintaining safety as top priority. They lead a team of BP and contractor workforce executing all site activities safely, in accordance to plan and delivering site financial goals.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!