Operations Manager (Onshore Wind)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in bp wind energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. You’ll help build our onshore wind developments, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kind of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



About the role

The Operations Manager (OM) is the site leader and is accountable for ensuring safe, reliable, compliant, and efficient operations of a Wind Farm site within a Performance Unit (PU).



The OM safeguards that all site activity is in conformance with relevant BP Group requirements, policies and procedures, Federal, State, and other applicable regulatory compliance requirements.

This role drives continuous improvement and standardization of processes, procedures and self-verification activities across the site working with cross functional support teams to ensure the delivery of optimal operating performance while maintaining safety as top priority. The OM leads a team of BP and contractor workforce performing all site activities safely, in accordance with plan, and delivering site financial goals.



You will be accountable for:

Provide leadership and direction to develop and maintain an inclusive culture built on bp values and behaviors

Maintain single point of accountability (SPA) for leading day to day performance and cost management of the Wind Farm to include operating and maintenance (O&M) decisions up to assigned delegation of authority (DoA).

Providing oversight to systematically verify that goods, equipment, and services provided by suppliers, contractors and other parties meet contractual and BP requirements.

Build a culture of continuous improvement (CI) enabling the workforce to systematically identify defects in activities and processes applying CI methodologies and tools for developing and tracking safety and operational key performance indicators reviewing, reporting, and improving site performance.

Liaison for landowners to maintain relationships and address emerging questions or concerns.

Represent bp in community events and foster positive relationships.

Ability to work with diverse teams in both office and field operation environments and actively engage with business unit leadership.

Consistent record in embracing and applying bp Common Processes, standard methodologies, and sharing with peers.

Fitness for Duty – ability to safely climb 300’ wind towers.

Must reside within 75 miles of the O&M Facility

Willingness to travel up to 25% to Houston and other operating sites to provide support as needed.

Leading all aspects of a large power generating facility

In depth experience on the GE 1X platform.

Operating under an Operating Management System (OMS).

Administering complex contractual arrangements.

Handling an operating budget.

Spare parts inventory management to include tracking and restocking.

Medium and High voltage experience and knowledge.

Experience with Work Order management system(s) for scheduling and completing work

You will have a bachelor's degree (or higher) in Business, Engineering, or equivalent proven experience. Experience matters! A minimum of 7 years' work experience in Operations (preferably in renewables, wind, solar and power generation) including at least 5 years in a leadership role. You will also have demonstrated financial knowledge of business planning and budget management with experience in analyzing and reporting of business performance.We are looking for someone with safety leadership with a record of delivering safe, reliable, and compliant operations. This person will a history of actively influencing the safe operations of 3rd-party contractors.It's important to have:The following experience is desirable for the role:



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include health & wellbeing, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



