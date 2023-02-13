Operations Manager (Onshore Wind)

Job summary

The Operations Manager (OM) is the BP Wind Energy site leader and is accountable for ensuring safe, reliable, compliant and efficient operations of a Wind Farm site within a Performance Unit (PU). They safeguard that all site activity is in conformance with relevant BP Group requirements, BP Wind Energy policies and procedures, Federal, State and other applicable regulatory compliance requirements.

The OM drives continuous improvement and standardization of processes, procedures and self-verification activities across a Wind Farm site working with cross functional support teams to ensure the delivery of optimal operating performance while maintaining safety as top priority. They lead a team of BP and contractor workforce executing all site activities safely, in accordance to plan and delivering site financial goals.

Key Accountabilities

Provide leadership and direction to develop and maintain an inclusive culture built on BP values and behaviours that enables best in class delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient operations of a Wind Farm site.

Maintain single point of accountability (SPA) for managing day to day performance and cost management of a Wind Farm site to include operating and maintenance (O&M) decisions up to assigned delegation of authority (DoA).​

Lead the site team in providing appropriate oversight to systematically verify that goods, equipment and services provided by suppliers, contractors and other parties meet contractual and BP requirements.

Build a BP Wind Energy culture of continuous improvement enabling the workforce to systematically identify defects in activities and processes applying continuous improvement methodologies and tools for developing and tracking safety and operational key performance indicators reviewing, reporting and improving site performance.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Engineering, or equivalent relevant experience

Minimum 7 years of work experience in Operations to include a minimum of 5 years in a leadership role with a track record of delivering safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Skilled in leading and developing people – strong people management skills required, with proven ability to lead, motivate and develop highly technical team.

Proven track record of safety leadership including a history of actively influencing the safe operations of 3rd-party contractors.

Ability to work with diverse teams in both office and field operation environments and ability to actively engage with business unit leadership.

Demonstrated financial knowledge of business planning and budget management with experience in analysing and reporting of business performance.

Proven track record in embracing and applying BP Common Processes, best practices, and sharing with peers.

Fitness for Duty – No impediments to ability to safely climb 300’ wind towers.

Must reside within 75 miles of the O&M Facility.

Desirable Experience

Experience managing all aspects of a large power generating facility.

In depth experience on the GE 1X platform.

Experience operating under an Operating Management System (OMS).

Experience administering complex contractual arrangements.

Experience managing an operating budget.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



