Operations Manager

Job summary

Role Synopsis This position is responsible for leading and overseeing the effective management of the Receiving, Blending, Packaging, and Shipping Operations at the Baton Rouge Plant for the purposes of achieving and continuously improving upon superior HSSE (No Accidents, No Harm to People, No Damage to the Environment), Quality and Customer Service. This individual will be a visible leader of HSSE and Quality policies and procedures and work with the team to maintain a high standard of safety and quality awareness and compliance. Key Accountabilities • Delivers superior HSSE leadership to ensure no accidents, no harm to people, no damage to the environment. Ensures compliance to all HSSE requirements (SOCs, Near Miss Follow up, Regional and Plant Initiatives) • Plan, organize, direct, and run optimum day-to-day operations to exceed our customers’ expectations. • Increase production, assets capacity and flexibility while minimizing unnecessary costs and maintain current quality standards. • Share a trusting relationship with workgroup and recruit, manage and develop plant staff. • Leads development of Procedures and Work Instructions and implements robust Training program, including Training matrix to ensure operators are trained in multiple areas. Ensure all employees are trained through the DACA (documented, accountable, competent, assured) process. • Provide assurance of compliance to procedures / work instructions through auditing • Responsible for the cleanliness and appearance of the operations areas to maintain a safe working environment utilizing 5S techniques. • Develop, lead, and sustain a rigorous RCA (Root Cause Analysis) program. • Ensures MOC (Management of Change) process is strictly adhered to for all changes related to operations. • Leverages own skills and the resources within the plant to lead continuous improvement initiatives and optimize current manufacturing processes to ensure safety, quality, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. • Ensure quality product in line with BP lubes global quality manual and standards through the application of rigorous and disciplined quality management practices, processes, and procedures to ensure compliance to BP and industry standards. • Daily, weekly, monthly important metric reporting for Production performance. (i.e., OEE, CILs, Liters/labor hour, Production PM completion, AM/PM, OT, absenteeism, etc. • Provide leadership and coaching to effectively manage personnel to execute tasks required to deliver against the business objectives for the operations. • Risk owner and Action owner accountable for assigned risk assurance and management responsibilities as defined in OMS 3.1 Lubricants Global Risk Assessment and Management process roles and responsibilities procedure. • Task Owner responsible for maintaining full compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements associated with job accountabilities. Details on compliance management system responsibilities are documented in OMS Online: (Toolbox) 7.1 OMS 7 1 Roles Responsibilities and Definition document (Doc No: 19594). • Supports Crisis and Continuity Management for the site. • Supports Control of Work activities in the production department by completing required training to be assessed and appointed as an Area Authority.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Role SynopsisThis position is responsible for leading and overseeing the effective management of the Receiving, Blending, Packaging, and Shipping Operations at the Baton Rouge Plant for the purposes of achieving and continuously improving upon superior HSSE (No Accidents, No Harm to People, No Damage to the Environment), Quality and Customer Service. This individual will be a visible leader of HSSE and Quality policies and procedures and work with the team to maintain a high standard of safety and quality awareness and compliance.Key Accountabilities• Delivers superior HSSE leadership to ensure no accidents, no harm to people, no damage to the environment. Ensures compliance to all HSSE requirements (SOCs, Near Miss Follow up, Regional and Plant Initiatives)• Plan, organize, direct, and run optimum day-to-day operations to exceed our customers’ expectations.• Increase production, assets capacity and flexibility while minimizing unnecessary costs and maintain current quality standards.• Share a trusting relationship with workgroup and recruit, manage and develop plant staff.• Leads development of Procedures and Work Instructions and implements robust Training program, including Training matrix to ensure operators are trained in multiple areas. Ensure all employees are trained through the DACA (documented, accountable, competent, assured) process.• Provide assurance of compliance to procedures / work instructions through auditing• Responsible for the cleanliness and appearance of the operations areas to maintain a safe working environment utilizing 5S techniques.• Develop, lead, and sustain a rigorous RCA (Root Cause Analysis) program.• Ensures MOC (Management of Change) process is strictly adhered to for all changes related to operations.• Leverages own skills and the resources within the plant to lead continuous improvement initiatives and optimize current manufacturing processes to ensure safety, quality, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.• Ensure quality product in line with BP lubes global quality manual and standards through the application of rigorous and disciplined quality management practices, processes, and procedures to ensure compliance to BP and industry standards.• Daily, weekly, monthly important metric reporting for Production performance. (i.e., OEE, CILs, Liters/labor hour, Production PM completion, AM/PM, OT, absenteeism, etc.• Provide leadership and coaching to effectively manage personnel to execute tasks required to deliver against the business objectives for the operations.• Risk owner and Action owner accountable for assigned risk assurance and management responsibilities as defined in OMS 3.1 Lubricants Global Risk Assessment and Management process roles and responsibilities procedure.• Task Owner responsible for maintaining full compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements associated with job accountabilities. Details on compliance management system responsibilities are documented in OMS Online: (Toolbox) 7.1 OMS 7 1 Roles Responsibilities and Definition document (Doc No: 19594).• Supports Crisis and Continuity Management for the site.• Supports Control of Work activities in the production department by completing required training to be assessed and appointed as an Area Authority.



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Supply Chain or Logistics

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 10 years’ experience in manufacturing environment preferably CPG

3+ years of strategic level experience and leadership of people

MBA preferred

Strong leadership skills by using impact and influence extensively and effectively to create alignment around the vision, the methods, and the steps required to enable change.

Leading a team in substantial continuous improvement efforts.

Adequate knowledge of business and management principles (budgeting, strategic planning, resource allocation and human resources)

Knowledgeable of safety, quality, productivity, demand creation, inventory and stewardship processes.

Must have a previous track record of leading plant operations with emphasis on - Comprehensive knowledge, experience, and leadership expertise in operational safety and management.

Manufacturing performance management with a clear understanding of the fundamental principles surrounding how a plant works.

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills (written and oral)

Analytical problem-solving skills, as well as “out of the box” brainstorming capability

Desirable criteria

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

A post-graduate in Supply Chain Management or General Management

Detailed RCA skills

Working knowledge of SAP or similar program

TPM (Deep understanding of Autonomous Maintenance)

Project execution and start-up

Agile and flexible in both work schedule and workload is a must

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.