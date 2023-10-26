Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV (Electrical Vehicle) experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

EV Operations Manager France_ bp pulse

As an Operation Manager you will play a key role in the EV (Electrical Vehicle) roll out at bp retail sites throughout France and will be responsible for the safe and reliable operation of all EV charging facilities.

In this role You will:

Develop and implement operation, maintenance, and safety management process and strategy for bp pulse charging network in France.

Lead and run the operational performance of charging network, driving utilization growth and improve service fee earned.

Improve customer experience through charging efficiency, equipment reliability and operational excellence.

Own EV site risk management process across network.

Lead roaming partner acquisition, contract negotiation and roaming partner management.

Develop and implement pricing strategy and promotion strategy to optimize margin performance.

Be accountable for building and maintaining relationships with key account customers and demand partners.

Manage equipment manufacture and 3rd party service provider to provide maintenance and repair services across network.

Work closely with Execution team and M&C operation team to ensure smooth site launch.

Play a key role in charging offer development and implementation, lead new technology pilots and explore new revenue streams.

We have the following requirements:

University degree in business, engineering or equivalent.

Proven track record in retail operation, or customer facing roles.

Excellent in communication and interpersonal skills;

Strong partnership and customer management skills

Good understanding in commercial operations, good critical thinking and analytical skills.

Ability to drive step changes in a sophisticated environment

Resourceful in balancing financial performance and risk management behaviors

HSSE leadership. Passionately champions personal and process safety and proactively manage risks;

Demonstrates ability in project management.

Fluent French and English language knowledge is a must

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.

#bppulse



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Stakeholder Management, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.