As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.

Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team represent the qualities and actions we expect to see in bp. They advise the way we do business and the decisions we make, including those related to sustainability.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

The Spotswood Operations Manager role has end to end responsibility for the production operation including planning and scheduling, raw material purchase and receipt and the blending and filling finished product in line with quality requirements and business demands. It is responsible for delivering safe and reliable performance and for leading an overall team of 40+ operators, stock controllers and supervisors.

This role works in close collaboration with QA, HSSE and Planning and Logistics to ensure production plans are developed and delivered and inventory is managed to meet business requirements.

Lead and manager a team of 40+ direct and indirect reports

Hold a strong safety leadership presence and walk the talk in terms of zero incidents and personal and process safety culture

Maintain safe work procedures for all activities and dynamically and continuously improve them based on learnings.

Accountable for all manufacturing operations on site including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement.

Constantly driving, measuring, and reporting the Production Measures with an aim of addressing shortfalls and looking at Continuous Improvement Opportunities.

Liaising with the Warehouse Planning Groups and other Departments on a regular basis to ensure that Customer Service Levels are maintained.

Planning, measuring and reporting on Production Budgets on a monthly basis

Communicating with the Production Team the budget plan and progressive performance

Formal tertiary qualification or extensive work history in Operations or Engineering

Proven leadership experience

Experience with HSSE Systems

Continuous Improvement methodology

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super & great fuel discounts

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



This is a site-based role. Whilst some flexibility is possible the incumbent needs to be site based to fully discharge the requirements of the role.



