Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

bp France, a subsidiary of Groupe bp provides a wide range of products and services under the bp and Castrol brands.

Join our Team in Péronne and advance your career as a

Operations Manager/ Responsable des Opérations H/F

As Operations Manager, you will lead and manage the manufacturing operation (including site logistics) to ensure Production output according the production schedule, in a safe way, in compliance with all quality requirements, and within the targets towards efficiency and costs, with a spirit to continually improve those targets.

In This Role You Will:

Be accountable for the whole operational aspect of the plant, which contains : ensure that production plan is delivered safely and on time the Receipt of raw material storage of the goods (raw materials and finished articles on side) the blending , filling & primary logistics of lubricants in a shift operation achieving the service levels and safety measures important metric driven performance improvement. Measurement and reporting of efficiency, achievements Ensure the administrative data of the production achievements are available timely and accurately.

Increase efficiency of filling lines and blending vessels, working together with the maintenance manager and ensure optimum machine load factor with use of temporary workforce

Lead Operations in line with annual plan and the site strategy

Continuously improve the performance of the plant by means of improvement of hardware, work methods and organization

Monthly cost control all Operational cost centres

Provide efficiency projects and deliver savings based on these

Ensure that all operational related processes and working procedures are understood, kept up to date in OMS and are applied for safe, responsible, and reliable operations

Ensure that team follows and act upon all appropriate policies and procedures that everybody of the team works in line with code of conduct and ethics, ensuring the accurate mentality and demeanor of staff as regards housekeeping, safety, quality and efficiency. The adherence to safety standards and the safety performance of the different teams fall under the direct responsibility of the job holder.

Work closely with individual team members to improve their capability for current and future roles.

Match individuals with appropriate roles based on current competence and development needs

Deliver trainings or coordination of external trainings with HR and HSSE of the teams.

Coordinate proficiency assessments for the team, define gaps and take developmental actions accordingly

Develop a “staff” resource plan to ensure that the vital resources are made available to fulfil the Production plan, this by running the different equipment at the agreed planned productivity output.

Empower the staff through: putting the right man on the right place; delegation of responsibilities to the lowest practical level; coaching; an objective staff appraisal system; determination of training needs and ensuring the training plan is implemented.

Recruitf new staff when required.

Manage the headcount as required by plant throughput, if necessary with temporary staff.

What You Will Need to be Successful:

Proven experience (minimum 5 years) in manufacturing environment preferred in a Supply Chain management role demonstrating good knowledge of production management and its measurements.

Engineering degree (chemical or mechanical) preferred but other subject areas considered with relevant experience.

Proven leadership and supervisory experience of small diverse operational teams in a manufacturing environment

English and fluent French knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package

Additional days off

And many other benefits elements



