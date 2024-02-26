Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for Operations Performance Advisor responsible for advising the AU Operations Senior Manager (and direct team) across the total operations portfolio through close partnership with functional leaders to exceed financial objectives by proactively providing analytics, insights, advice, and recommendations for executable interventions, all with consideration of the external competitor market. The role will also be responsible for:
Track and provide assurance on performance & delivery of strategic initiatives within Convenience Trading & Fulfilment
Support in the ongoing management and evolution of the Total Store Offer.
Work with Finance to develop and implement standard and structured performance KPI dashboards and frameworks to drive effective performance conversations.
Apply external benchmarking and norms to determine what good looks like to drive and shape performance.
This individual will also work within a Community of Practice within M&C ANZ to build & share best practice data analysis, commercial insights & performance advisory approaches to enable M&C ANZ to continue optimising the ‘how’ in our approach, behind our strategy execution.
What you can expect in the role:
An emphasis on Safety compliance: Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s ‘who we are’ frame
Play to Win, every day: Track and provide assurance on performance & delivery of strategic initiatives within the Australian Operations, including store results, labour costs, other business costs, strategic projects and maintenance and property activity. Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and promote timely interventions.
Have a passion for efficiency and optimisation: Support and own the ongoing management and evolution of the retail dashboard, maintenance roadmap and other key performance reports that support influence the delivery of the AUS Operations teams delivery.
Play a genuine partnership role: Work with Finance to develop and implement standard and structured performance KPI dashboards and frameworks to drive effective performance conversations.
Influence a performance-focused mindset in M&C: Encourage and support strong bias for action and performance. Be a strong voice and advocate for a ‘do-learn-do’ and agile attitude. Ensure key collaborators (and decision makers) leverage data and customer insights when it comes to the offer and CX. Support performance conversations and actively support a stronger performance culture at bp. Set the tone for forward looking, customer focused and commercially relevant performance conversations. And importantly, speak up and call it out when conversations are missing the mark.
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualification in in either Marketing, Commerce, Business, or related subject area
Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation.
Strong commercial nous and understanding of end-to-end business operations.
Highly proficient in problem solving and open thinking.
Highly competent in communication and influencing.
Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS Teams
Previous experience working in a retail environment.
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
