Operations Petrophyscist

Would you like to join bp to support with key petrophysical inputs for well completion recommendation and well decisions?
Provide leadership for delivery and quality assurance of formation evaluation data, supplier performance management and safe, reliable data acquisition operations
Ensure conformance to BP practices and alignment with the New Well Delivery common process
With the subsurface and wells teams, provide input into the setting of well and data acquisition objectives
Support other disciplines with key petrophysical inputs for well completion recommendation and well decisions
Participate in root cause analysis of data acquisition non-productive time events and ensure lessons are captured and communicated for effective continuous improvement
Contribute to the Supplier performance management process and assessment of key performance indicators
Ensure the Supplier maintains and services Wireline and LWD (Logging while drilling) Logging Equipment as the need arises
Provide coaching, mentoring and supervision to lesser experienced Operations Petrophysicists across the business
Maintain links with Operations Petrophysics Community of Practice and be prepared to share lessons learned to the community
Engineering or Geoscience Degree or equivalent technical degree
Minimum 8 years of industry experience
Proven experience in quick look interpretation of Wireline and LWD logs
Demonstrated ability to conduct an effective supplier base audit
Experience or exposure to contracts and contract management.
Onshore/Offshore field experience and desire to witness critical operations at the well-site
Cement Bond Log interpretation knowledge and expertise.
Experience in cased-hole logs acquisition & interpretation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
