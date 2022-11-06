Site traffic information and cookies

Operations Petrophysicist

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142097BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Would you like to join bp to support with key petrophysical inputs for well completion recommendation and well decisions?

We are looking for Operations Petrophysicist to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

The successful candidate will collaborate closely with bp wellsite personnel and supplier personnel, to ensure operations are efficiently co-ordinated, and are performed in a safe, environmentally acceptable, and efficient manner.

This is one year fixed term position with possible extension.

Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.

What you will be doing!

Provide leadership for delivery and quality assurance of formation evaluation data, supplier performance management and safe, reliable data acquisition operations

Ensure conformance to BP practices and alignment with the New Well Delivery common process

With the subsurface and wells teams, provide input into the setting of well and data acquisition objectives

Support other disciplines with key petrophysical inputs for well completion recommendation and well decisions

Participate in root cause analysis of data acquisition non-productive time events and ensure lessons are captured and communicated for effective continuous improvement

Contribute to the Supplier performance management process and assessment of key performance indicators

Ensure the Supplier maintains and services Wireline and LWD (Logging while drilling) Logging Equipment as the need arises

Provide coaching, mentoring and supervision to lesser experienced Operations Petrophysicists across the business

Maintain links with Operations Petrophysics Community of Practice and be prepared to share lessons learned to the community

In this role, we have the following requirements:

  • Engineering or Geoscience Degree or equivalent technical degree

  • Minimum 15 years of experience in industry

  • Proven experience in quick look interpretation of Wireline and LWD logs

  • Demonstrated ability to conduct an effective supplier base audit

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

  • Experience or exposure to contracts and contract management.

  • Onshore/Offshore field experience and desire to witness critical operations at the well-site

  • Cement Bond Log interpretation knowledge and expertise.

  • Experience in cased-hole logs acquisition & interpretation.

