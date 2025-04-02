This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join bp to support with key petrophysical inputs for well completion recommendation and well decisions?

We are looking for Senior Operations Petrophysicist to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

The successful candidate will collaborate closely with bp wellsite personnel and supplier personnel, to ensure operations are efficiently co-ordinated, and are performed in a safe, environmentally acceptable, and efficient manner.

Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.

What you will be doing

Provide leadership for delivery and quality assurance of formation evaluation data, supplier performance management and safe, reliable data acquisition operations

Ensure conformance to BP practices and alignment with the New Well Delivery common process

With the subsurface and wells teams, provide input into the setting of well and data acquisition objectives

Support other disciplines with key petrophysical inputs for well completion recommendation and well decisions

Participate in root cause analysis of data acquisition non-productive time events and ensure lessons are captured and communicated for effective continuous improvement

Contribute to the Supplier performance management process and assessment of key performance indicators

Ensure the Supplier maintains and services Wireline and LWD (Logging while drilling) Logging Equipment as the need arises

Provide coaching, mentoring and supervision to lesser experienced Operations Petrophysicists across the business

Maintain links with Operations Petrophysics Community of Practice and be prepared to share lessons learned to the community

Does this sound like you?

Engineering or Geoscience Degree or equivalent technical degree

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Minimum 10 years of experience in industry

Proven experience in quick look interpretation of Wireline and LWD logs

Demonstrated ability to conduct an effective supplier base audit

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience or exposure to contracts and contract management.

Onshore/Offshore field experience and desire to witness critical operations at the well-site

Cement Bond Log interpretation knowledge and expertise.

Experience in cased-hole logs acquisition & interpretation.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well Planning



