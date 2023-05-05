Job summary

The Operations Planner delivers area operations readiness for the integrated schedule up to 6weeks through identification and management of operations readiness deliverables and input to the SRM and AIM. Manages and controls the CoW Process in the capacity of the AA, accountable for task, process, and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed.

Key Accountabilities

Handles all site’s CoW process, reviewing and approving permits and IDPS.

Task, process and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed and isolations implemented/removed in their area of responsibility.

Acts as the Installation focal point for Control of Work & Activity Integration.

Responsible for the testing of operational plans to allow safe and efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work.

Responsible for conducting job / field walk-downs for the work.

Responsible for verifying Site readiness eg.WCC/IDPs, tools, materials and procedures needed for smooth execution.

Provides estimate of operations hours for squad activities to Squad Planners.

Performance manages CoW readiness scheduling and tracking for readiness requirements alongside the Unit Ops Planner.

Perform self-verification and identify gaps within the CoW process.

Job Requirements

5 Years site operations and maintenance knowledge in the Energy Sector Sound knowledge and understanding of the Upstream Control of Work Procedure.

Knows how work is performed in an oil and gas production environment.

Knowledge and understanding of the AI, WMS and CoW Processes and Workflows.

Certification as an Area Authority.

Certification as an Isolator and Isolation Authority.

Planning and Scheduling tool skills.

Knowledge of CMMS is a plus.

Education

Degree

Detailed knowledge and understanding of the CoW procedure.



Note

One of the requirements to access to our operating sites is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date in the role/transfer to the role. ““Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status by updating Workday prior your transfer date to the new role.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.