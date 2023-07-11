Operations Planner - Discipline Lead

Job summary

We are now looking for an Operations Planning Discipline Lead to join our Production and Operations team! This role is responsible for the development and technical assurance of the Operations Discipline team including Operations Specialists and Site Integrators. The Operations Planning Discipline Lead will also be an individual contributor in the role of an Operations Specialist. This role supports the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers by performing oversight of operations barrier health. The focus for the operations discipline consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Tactical Activity Integration, Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health. As an individual contributor in the role of Operations specialist; the role will also provide squad support where they will deliver operational readiness for the integrated site schedule through the identification and management of operational readiness requirements. They will do this by providing input into schedule optimization against area operating plans and agreed site constraints. Operations specialist provides operation requirements and site knowledge, input and feasibility into minor projects and modifications to site.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

We are now looking for an Operations Planning Discipline Lead to join our Production and Operations team! This role is responsible for the development and technical assurance of the Operations Discipline team including Operations Specialists and Site Integrators. The Operations Planning Discipline Lead will also be an individual contributor in the role of an Operations Specialist.This role supports the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers by performing oversight of operations barrier health. The focus for the operations discipline consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Tactical Activity Integration, Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health.As an individual contributor in the role of Operations specialist; the role will also provide squad support where they will deliver operational readiness for the integrated site schedule through the identification and management of operational readiness requirements. They will do this by providing input into schedule optimization against area operating plans and agreed site constraints. Operations specialist provides operation requirements and site knowledge, input and feasibility into minor projects and modifications to site.



Job Description:

Other Key Accountabilities:

Discipline Lead Role:

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for team deliverables including Tactical Activity Integration, Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care.

Develop and manage integrated team.

Operations Specialist Role:

Lead operations barrier health by monitoring, identifying gaps and opportunities, developing plans to close gaps with onshore and offshore operations leadership, and following up on health with monitoring of execution of plans.

Performance manages offshore operations support deployed to onshore squads for delivery of complex integrated projects such as team initiatives and site-specific project support knowledge.

Provide operational input for integration of complex projects focusing on ensuring operations readiness for execution on site.

Provide integration support across site integrated schedule to identify and prioritize nesting opportunities, identify operational requirements of activities, identify key constrained activities that require additional operational planning and work with offshore operations team in development of plans.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent with significant site experience

Minimum of 10 years of operations experience preference offshore operating facility or onshore plant via senior technician

of operations experience preference offshore operating facility or onshore plant via senior technician Experience in leading and development of team members from both personal development as well as business capability deployment

Strong technical knowledge within operations and tactical understanding of operational deliverables in a site constrained area

Knowledge of Tactical Activity Integration Procedure and Guidelines

Knowledge of Control of Work standards including permitting and isolation development

Knowledge of developing, maintaining and use of Site Operations Procedures

Experience in managing integration of complex projects such as equipment outages, campaign outages, projects and/or Turnaround front end planning

Desired Criteria:

Bachelor's degree in engineering, related field or technical degree

Ability to performance manage barrier health’s, clearly communicate challenges and gaps, assist in creating plans while working across an integrated team both onshore and offshore.

Experience leading and influencing cross-discipline teams for common delivery of single activity or process

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.