Operations Planner - Discipline Lead

We are now looking for an Operations Planning Discipline Lead to join our Production and Operations team! This role is responsible for the development and technical assurance of the Operations Discipline team including Operations Specialists and Site Integrators. The Operations Planning Discipline Lead will also be an individual contributor in the role of an Operations Specialist. This role supports the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers by performing oversight of operations barrier health. The focus for the operations discipline consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Tactical Activity Integration, Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health. As an individual contributor in the role of Operations specialist; the role will also provide squad support where they will deliver operational readiness for the integrated site schedule through the identification and management of operational readiness requirements. They will do this by providing input into schedule optimization against area operating plans and agreed site constraints. Operations specialist provides operation requirements and site knowledge, input and feasibility into minor projects and modifications to site.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
