Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Operations Planner delivers area operations readiness for the integrated schedule through identification and management of area team operations readiness deliverables and input to the schedule optimisation against the area plans and agreed constraints.

The successful candidate will have site operations knowledge and a clear understanding fo how to get work completed in an oil and gas production environment:

6+ years industry experience

CoW knowledge – IA and IsA minimum

Planning skills

Scheduling tool skill set

Knowledge of CMMS (

​​Responsibilities

Site/Area Focal point for functional queries on site operations support activities for functional scopes

Inputs into functional plan 12wks + on operational constraints in support of the Site Integrator

Identifies key constrained activities that will require operations planning to start between 12-6 weeks from schedule

Responsible for the generation of high quality operational plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work

Responsible for conducting job / field walk-downs for the work

Builds plans for operations activities- Hours, Equipment/materials, Documentation

Responsible for identifying the people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack ​

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.