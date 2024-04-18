Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support standardization and consistency of operations.



The Operations Planner delivers area operations readiness for the integrated schedule, up to 6 weeks, through identification and management of deliverables and input to the SRM and AIM. This position is an onshore office based position located in the Port of Spain office and will require visits to the Isthmus Court office to work with stakeholders.

Responsibilities

Site/Area Focal point for queries on squad scopes

Inputs into Squad Readiness 12 Wk Meeting on operational constraints in support of the OPDT Identifies key constrained activities that will require focused operations planning to start between 12-6 weeks from schedule

Responsible for the generation of high-quality operational plans to allow safe and efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work

Responsible for conducting job / field walk-downs for the work

Responsible for verifying Site and Squad readiness e.g. resources, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack

Provides estimate of operations hours for squad activities to Functional SPAs/Planners

Supports the Production Team Leader (and Marine Team Leader) in scheduling of operations activities and personnel

Performance manages CoW readiness scheduling and tracking for readiness requirements alongside the Unit Ops Planner

Conduct self-verification on key operations processes and procedures as required. Self-verify work packs to ensure the gate criteria is met and quality that allow for efficient scheduling

Provides input into area defect elimination, production vulnerabilities and optimization.

Essential Education and Experience

Technical Diploma, PPO or Technical Degree from a recognized tertiary level institution

At least 10 Years site operations and maintenance knowledge, 5 of which are in a leadership capacity

Sound knowledge and understanding of the AI, WMS and CoW Processes

Knows how work is executed in an oil and gas production environment

CoW knowledge – AA and Isolator competence

Ability to function as a stand in for the Site Integrator and/or Discipline Leader as required

Delivers and Champions Unit Readiness with Site and Squad via AI Process Workflows

Planning and Scheduling tool skill set and knowledge of CMMS are a plus

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.