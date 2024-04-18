Entity:Production & Operations
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support standardization and consistency of operations.
The Operations Planner delivers area operations readiness for the integrated schedule, up to 6 weeks, through identification and management of deliverables and input to the SRM and AIM. This position is an onshore office based position located in the Port of Spain office and will require visits to the Isthmus Court office to work with stakeholders.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
