Operations Planners Discipline Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Are you a seasoned Operations Planner looking for a new opportunity? We are keen on speaking with you!

Our future colleague will play a key role to coordinate and plan all aspects of the operations plan, which includes developing and implementing strategies to optimize productivity, coordinating activities and resources, analyzing data to find opportunities for improvement, and ensuring effective communication and collaboration across departments.

This is an office-based role with regular visits to bp sites.

The role will report to the Operations Discipline Manager and is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

About the role

We expect you to:

Be a focal point for queries on site operations support activities for operations, maintenance, and minor modification scopes (including minor project and outage). Ensure Production Impacting Activities (PIAs) are identified in the Schedules.

Identify key Site Constrained Activities that will require operations planning for 6/12Week (Tactical Activity Integration - to confirm activity readiness and site readiness along with do-ability, and optimization of the Integrated Schedule from 12-week through execution) and 8Q for accurate planning and support Site Integrator for Activity optimization / integration.

Generate high-quality operational plans and work packs readiness to allow efficient scheduling, assignment, and execution of work, including development of plans for complex tasks, train outages and intra-platform scopes.

Plan the resource, tools, materials and services needed for a quality work pack. Perform monitoring and maintenance of operations backlog and supports Site Personnel & Asset Scheduler/SL with backlog optimization.

Provide operations support and input to the Facility & I&M Squads / Site Projects for delivery of minor modifications and repairs. Coordinate efforts and optimizing activities between the sites.

Act as technical excellence for people management (team members) and assurance.

Handle and supervise Operations Planners team performance.

Lead career development of the team to grow technical capability.

Promote Continuous Improvement projects to drive consistency, standardization and simplification of processes.

Deploy people in squads in line with the business discipline backlog and handle capabilities of Operations Planners across squads.

Implement technical standards and endorse sharing of findings across squads.

Support Operations Discipline Manager to define and drive priorities for the team.

Represent Operations Planners in the region and global networks.

We believe the ideal candidate should have the following skills and proficiencies:

BA/BSc degree or equivalent in a technical field

Extensive level of relevant industry experience with validated competencies.

Deep technical expertise and a broad understanding of offshore and onshore operations.

Problem-solving abilities, excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Multitasking capabilities and a strong understanding of production processes.

Strong leadership skills exposed to people management experience.

Proficiency in Azerbaijani and English languages.

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



