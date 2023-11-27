This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!The Operations Planning Lead leads a small team to support safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity integration and delivering an integrated execution schedule, while developing the team's technical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety, quality and reliability standards.They work within a squad to deliver area operations readiness for the integrated schedule through identification and management of operations readiness and input to the schedule optimization against the unit plans and constraints.



Job Description:

Defines team strategy and identifies resource deployment for the I&M Squads and PSU

Works with the ODM to identify and deliver improvement initiatives with respect to AI, CoW and Operating Discipline

Unit Focal point for Squad queries on site operations support activities for SOW

Champions defect identification and elimination, from issues or gaps observed with unit readiness activities and flags up relevant issues as required for Region and/or Central resolution.

Inputs into functional plan 12wks + on operational constraints in support of the Site Integrator

Identifies key constrained activities that will require operations planning to start between 12-6 weeks from schedule.

Accountable for the generation of high-quality operational plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment, and execution of work.

Responsible for identifying the people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack.

Provides estimate of operations hours for squad activities to Squad SPAs/Planners, so they can enter P6/SAP

Lead CoW readiness scheduling and tracking for Unit gate deliverables within the 12-Week Schedule, including CoW and Site Readiness requirements.

Provides guidance to unit technicians assisting with readiness deliverables to assure quality and fit for purpose outputs.

Job Requirements:

Degree Level in relevant technical field

The successful candidate will have 10 years site operations knowledge and a clear understanding of how to get work completed in an oil and gas production environment.

CoW knowledge – AA, ISA, TRA Facilitator certified.

Planning and Scheduling tool abilities- FIORI and Primavera (can be developed)

Knowledge of CMMS, PowerBI, Celonis (can be developed)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.