Operations Program Delivery Lead

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a complementary team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes YOU!



We now have a role within the bp Aviation business of Technical and Project Services that is an enabler to growing the business and Air BP has a strategic priority to increase profit and differentiate us in the market, whilst leading the industry through end-to-end offers, based on maximizing capabilities in the global Technical and Operations team developed over 90 years of experience.



Technical and Project Services can enable access to new markets and provide opportunities to increase value in existing markets through the provision of project services and operational and technical services to JV's, NOC's, Airports, Engineering companies while supporting safe and reliable delivery of molecules to Air BP customers.



The Opportunity

The role will be responsible for driving growth in technical and project services, digital and other non-carbon derived income in Asia Pacific with a specific focus on ANZ. Working across the global business to support, build capability, and strategically drive the technical and project services, digital and decarbonization sustainability agenda.



Support the global delivery of a phased strategic implementation plan to deliver a growth ambition of 2030.

Deliver and scale up new successful template projects and engineering offers to generate new income sources in ANZ.

The key source of value for customers is reducing risk through meticulous project management to operations interface.

Engineering integrity associated with due diligence site reviews and assessments and recommendations for upgrades to existing customer facilities.

Carbon-neutral fuel facilities with a focus on applying and using technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

Strategically support and account manager key new high-profile customers in the region conducting annual reviews and looking for efficient and effective ways of delivering differentiated services.

Maintain a prospect pipeline to retain and upsell existing accounts while targeting new and adjacent customers.

Contract leads any outsourced offer delivery through consultants.



About You

To be successful in the role the candidate must have :

Good commercial and project knowledge and experience

An engineering or related degree is desirable not a mandate

A strategic problem solver who can innovate and drive the competitive technical services space forward.

Good negotiating, influencing, and interpersonal skills to build positive relationships and navigate good outcomes for the company and the customers.

Experience in mentoring and coaching to build strong capability

Consistent track record in sales or relationship management, ideally with non-fuel experience.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.