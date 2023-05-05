Job summary

Internal audit (IA) is a team of professionals who have a wide range of deep technical, safety and operational expertise and experience of operating high hazard facilities. Our team members are predominantly home-based in the UK, USA and mainland Europe.



We develop and deliver a risk-based programme of safety and operational audits to test the management of the major process safety and operational risks to bp. Our primary objective is to make bp safer and more valuable by helping to improve the management of safety and operational risks.



We provide risk-based and objective assurance, insights, and advice to the businesses, bp leadership (including, the chief executive) and the board committees.



Operations senior auditor – Process safety

The role involves both being an auditor and an audit team lead, including developing testing protocols, conducting testing at home, site and office locations, writing findings, and drafting reports.



The job is advertised as home based but also requires working from bp offices, onshore facilities, and occasionally offshore with a focus on work/life balance to manage travel away from home to nominally 25% with periods up to three weeks away from home.

In this role you will:

Travel internationally to bp’s operations and offices as part of an experienced audit team.

Participate on up to 9 audits each year, initially as an auditor, then as an audit lead supported by our team of highly experienced auditors.

Bring your safety and operational knowledge and experience to enhance the expertise of our existing team. We will provide you with the required audit and leadership training.

Influence and build relationships with senior and executive level leaders through your participation on audits.

Develop and grow your technical, digital and leadership skills.

Have an unrivalled opportunity to visit and experience the full breadth of bp’s operations, from refining, offshore operations & drilling, major projects and shipping to low carbon energy and non-operated joint ventures.

Help shape the future of internal audit in bp by participating in continuous improvement programmes.

Broad operational experience gained from operating/maintaining/supporting the operation of high hazard facilities, onshore or offshore

Ability to lead diverse teams

Written and verbal communication skills, able to resolve and deliver clear messages

Experience working with, and positively influencing, team and stakeholder relationships in a range of settings

Early adopter of digital tools, data, technology and ways of working with a commitment to continuous learning and personal development

Ability and willingness to secure offshore readiness certification and travel offshore via helicopter or boat

Confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

Organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

Self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

Data-driven problem-solving skills with a passion for continuous improvement, simplification and efficiency

Interest in sustainability in operations, low carbon energies and influencing non-operated joint ventures

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Suitably qualified professional with relevant engineering degree and industry experience.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges