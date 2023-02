Yes - up to 25%

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Operations Senior Auditor - Process Safety

In this role You will:

Understand relevant business risks and controls to develop audit scopes and test protocols

Effectively engage with the business and manage relationships with internal stakeholders, the audit team and senior business leaders

Apply subject matter expertise and lead a team of auditors to deliver impactful insights and verify action closure

Deliver high quality work papers, reports, and business communications

Provide support to other IA staff

Support IA’s evolution through participating in continuous improvement and change programmes, audit programme planning and capability development

Exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

Role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s ‘who we are’ including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion, and equity

What You will need to be successful: