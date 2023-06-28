Operations Senior Auditor - Process Safety

Job summary

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a talented individual with a background in operating/maintaining or providing engineering support to high hazard facilities. IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 130 audits per year that consider the management of BP’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership. We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the senior auditor role is for you. The role involves being an audit lead and team member for a range of audits covering safety and operational risks as well as other audits involving non-operated joint ventures, wells, projects, sustainability and other operational and commercial activities. The senior auditor role works with teams of auditors to plan and deliver audits with the aim of providing impactful insights to the business, the bp leadership team and the board. We are looking for broad high hazard process safety management expertise, particularly in areas such as: • Operations • Inspection and maintenance • Process safety engineering, process hazards analysis, management of change • And sustainability In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through transformation and continuous improvement projects. The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25% and may include periods of up to three weeks away from home. Internal Audit operates on a principle of nine three-week fieldwork blocks per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Summary:

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a talented individual with a background in operating/maintaining or providing engineering support to high hazard facilities.IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 130 audits per year that consider the management of BP’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the senior auditor role is for you.The role involves being an audit lead and team member for a range of audits covering safety and operational risks as well as other audits involving non-operated joint ventures, wells, projects, sustainability and other operational and commercial activities. The senior auditor role works with teams of auditors to plan and deliver audits with the aim of providing impactful insights to the business, the bp leadership team and the board.We are looking for broad high hazard process safety management expertise, particularly in areas such as:• Operations• Inspection and maintenance• Process safety engineering, process hazards analysis, management of change• And sustainabilityIn-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through transformation and continuous improvement projects.The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25% and may include periods of up to three weeks away from home.Internal Audit operates on a principle of nine three-week fieldwork blocks per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.



Job Description:

As a senior auditor, you will work as an audit lead and audit team member on a range of audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function, for example as a discipline lead and leading improvement programmes.

Audit accountabilities:

Understand relevant business risks and controls to develop audit scopes and test protocols

Effectively engage with the business and manage relationships with internal stakeholders, the audit team and senior business leaders

Apply subject matter expertise and lead a team of auditors to deliver impactful insights and verify action closure

Deliver high quality work papers, reports and business communications

Provide support to other IA staff

Other accountabilities:

support IA’s evolution through participating in continuous improvement and change programmes, audit programme planning and capability development

exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s ‘who we are’ including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion and equity

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Suitably qualified professional with relevant engineering degree and industry experience

broad operational experience gained from operating/maintaining/supporting the operation of high hazard facilities

English and, Dutch or German language skills

written and verbal communication skills, able to resolve and deliver clear messages

experience working with, and positively influencing, teams and relationships in a range of settings

early adopter of digital tools, data, technology and ways of working with a commitment to continuous learning and personal development

ability and willingness to secure offshore readiness certification and travel offshore via helicopter or boat.

Desirable criteria

confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.