Operations Services Representative

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Responsible for supporting the efficient, reliable, and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using basic analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs.

Operations Services Representatives play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms, and expect sustained high performance.

This position is on the Natural Gas Operations team within Trading & Shipping's Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) and will be located in Houston.

bp offers a hybrid working environment, allowing employees to work remotely Monday and Friday and in the office Tuesday through Thursday and offers additional pay for coverage on the weekends and U.S. holidays.

Key accountabilities:

Ensure 100% of BP's equity gas available for sale moves to market through accurate and timely communications with operations personnel, outside operators, working interest owners and trade floor staff

Monitor gas production daily to ensure contractual obligations are met while improving BP's value. This includes thoroughly managing gas imbalances at the wellhead, gathering system and pipeline interconnect levels

Maintain the nomination process for gathered and purchased volumes with pipelines, producers, shippers, and processing plants

Provide monthly flow assurance and imbalance reporting

Coordinate resolution of any production shortfall/overage to ensure daily flow targets are achieved

Develop and maintain excellent working relationships with pipelines, operations, accounting, and commercial staff

Assist our affiliates with accounting questions regarding wellhead balancing, allocations on shipper statements and ownership changes in wells

Work closely with Marketing & Origination team with questions regarding their respective area(s)

Ensure transportation contracts, point purchases/sales and pools are pathed and balanced daily in our ETRM system (Endur)

Participation in rotational weekend nomination coverage

Work across multiple scheduling teams to drive automation, standardization and integration

Manages product supply and demand balances for the defined region, delivering reliable supply and mitigating supply disruptions.

Executes overall supply chain processes, trading and asset strategies, leading initiatives from definition to execution and identifying efficiencies.

Ensures product quality and supply reliability incidents are resolved, implementing actions for continuous improvements and opportunities to minimize costs throughout the supply chain.

Develops and maintains relationships with internal and external partners, representing bp’s interests on issues including product specifications and operational flexibility.

Supports the team to move product out of refining and blending facilities, supplying bp’s sales demand, and executing trading and asset strategies.

Complies with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp’s Values & Behaviours.

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or relevant equivalent experience

Essential experience and & job requirements:

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Proven written and verbal communication skills

Initiative-taking and independent problem solver

Skilled in interacting and influencing across a wide range of professional teams

You will work with:

As an Operations Services Representative, you will work heavily with our upstream affiliates (bpx energy and Gulf of Mexico), trading, marketing and origination and other regional operational teams within bp as well as our enabling partners globally.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.