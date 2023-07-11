Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operations Specialist

Operations Specialist

Operations Specialist

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code RQ065780
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are now looking for an Operations Specialist to join our Production and Operations team! This role supports the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers by performing oversight of the operations discipline barrier health. The role focus consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health. The Operations Specialist will focus on monitoring barrier health, raise gaps on barrier health, and help develop plans to close identified gaps with offshore and onshore Operations leadership teams.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Summary:

We are now looking for an Operations Specialist to join our Production and Operations team! This role supports the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers by performing oversight of the operations discipline barrier health. The role focus consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health.

The Operations Specialist will focus on monitoring barrier health, raise gaps on barrier health, and help develop plans to close identified gaps with offshore and onshore Operations leadership teams.


Job Description:

Other Key Accountabilities:

  • Performance manages offshore operations support deployed to onshore squads for delivery of complex integrated projects such as team initiatives and site-specific project support knowledge.
  • Provide operational input for integration of complex projects focusing on ensuring operations readiness for execution on site.
  • Provide integration support across site integrated schedule to identify and prioritize nesting opportunities, identify operational requirements of activities, identify key constrained activities that require additional operational planning and work with offshore operations team in development of plans.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

  • Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent with significant site experience
  • Minimum of 5 years of operations experience preference offshore operating facility or onshore plant via senior operations technician or site engineering experience
  • Strong technical knowledge within operations and tactical understanding of operational deliverables in a site constrained area
  • Knowledge of Control of Work standards including permitting and isolation development
  • Knowledge of developing, maintaining and use of Site Operations Procedures
  • Experience in managing integration of complex projects such as equipment outages, campaign outages, projects and/or Turnaround front end planning

Desired Criteria:

  • Bachelors degree in engineering, related field or technical degree
  • Ability to performance manage barrier health’s, clearly communicate challenges and gaps, assist in creating plans while working across an integrated team both onshore and offshore
  • Experience leading and influencing cross-discipline teams for common delivery of single activity or process

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp