Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are now looking for an Operations Specialist to join our Production and Operations team! This role supports the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers by performing oversight of the operations discipline barrier health. The role focus consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health. The Operations Specialist will focus on monitoring barrier health, raise gaps on barrier health, and help develop plans to close identified gaps with offshore and onshore Operations leadership teams.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are now looking for an Operations Specialist to join our Production and Operations team! This role supports the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers by performing oversight of the operations discipline barrier health. The role focus consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health.The Operations Specialist will focus on monitoring barrier health, raise gaps on barrier health, and help develop plans to close identified gaps with offshore and onshore Operations leadership teams.



Job Description:

Other Key Accountabilities:

Performance manages offshore operations support deployed to onshore squads for delivery of complex integrated projects such as team initiatives and site-specific project support knowledge.

Provide operational input for integration of complex projects focusing on ensuring operations readiness for execution on site.

Provide integration support across site integrated schedule to identify and prioritize nesting opportunities, identify operational requirements of activities, identify key constrained activities that require additional operational planning and work with offshore operations team in development of plans.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent with significant site experience

Minimum of 5 years of operations experience preference offshore operating facility or onshore plant via senior operations technician or site engineering experience

of operations experience preference offshore operating facility or onshore plant via senior operations technician or site engineering experience Strong technical knowledge within operations and tactical understanding of operational deliverables in a site constrained area

Knowledge of Control of Work standards including permitting and isolation development

Knowledge of developing, maintaining and use of Site Operations Procedures

Experience in managing integration of complex projects such as equipment outages, campaign outages, projects and/or Turnaround front end planning

Desired Criteria:

Bachelors degree in engineering, related field or technical degree

Ability to performance manage barrier health’s, clearly communicate challenges and gaps, assist in creating plans while working across an integrated team both onshore and offshore

Experience leading and influencing cross-discipline teams for common delivery of single activity or process

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.