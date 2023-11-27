Operations Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support standardisation and consistency of operations.Reports into the Operations Discipline Manager and is office based while supporting the ODM in running competency and capability in region. Also, accountable for leading the apprenticeship program, delivering CMAS assessments, MEM reassessments, and LiO Sustain activities.



Program manages and delivers the Apprenticeship Program

Leads CMAS assessments for production technicians in the capacity of CMAS Assessor

Supports CoW competency build and the Senior Ops Specialist in improving CoW competency for core roles

Supports the ODM in sustaining the various LiO programs (external LiO, LiO Insites and LiO for the frontline / FLL Developmental Offer).

Provide leadership in demonstrating BP's commitment to policy of "No accidents, No harm to people, and No harm to the environment”

Ensures that all operations comply with internal policies and practices and external legislation

Supports competence, succession planning, training and reward for the operations team

Communication in an open, straightforward fashion

Maintain a high level of focus and leadership on delivery of health, safety, and environment targets

Assure preparedness for emergencies and executing command and control of emergency situations

Provide training, mentoring, and advancing the onshore/offshore operations team development in conjunction with P&C Best Practices

Work with engineering and other asset teams to deliver "Best in Class" operations in safety and efficiency

Works with 3rd parties on contract development

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree or suitable operational management experience

Essential experience and job requirements- minimum 10 year's experience in production maintenance roles.

Experience in coaching and developing others

Proven knowledge and skills required to handle major incidents and emergencies

Preference will be given to candidate with a tract record of developing local employees and with leadership, technical, and operational capabilities

Proven supervisory and leadership behaviors and competencies

Good communications skills and ability to develop procedures, practices and strategies from first principles

Excellent coaching skills and a willingness to train and develop local staff

Exposure to ancillary operations such as drilling, well service work, and pipeline operations.

Clear knowledge and track record of HSE leadership

A teamwork approach with responsibility for delivery of complex problems in a team context

Basic Offshore Induction and Safety Emergency Testing (BOISET) and Health certification for offshore working is required

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



