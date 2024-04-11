Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis:

The Operations specialist role provides operation discipline support to the Operations Discipline Manager and Offshore Installation Managers.

The focus for this role consists of monitoring barrier health for the following standards: Control of Work, Site Operating Procedures and Basic Care of facility operational health. The Operations Specialist will focus on monitoring the operations barrier health, raise gaps on barrier health, and help develop plans to close identified gaps with offshore and onshore Operations leadership teams.

The Operations specialist will also provide squad support where they will deliver operational readiness for the integrated site schedule through the identification and management of operational readiness requirements. They will do this by providing input into schedule optimization against area operating plans and agreed site constraints. Operations specialist provides operation requirements and site knowledge, input and feasibility into minor projects and modifications to site.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead operations discipline barrier health by monitoring, identifying gaps and opportunities, developing plans to close gaps with onshore and offshore operations leadership, and following up on health with monitoring of execution of plans

Manages offshore operations support deployed to onshore squads for delivery of complex integrated projects such as discipline initiatives and site- specific project support knowledge

Provide operational input for integration of complex projects focusing on ensuring operations readiness for execution on site

Provide integration support across site coordinated schedule to identify and prioritize nesting opportunities, identify operational requirements of activities

Identify key constrained activities that require additional operational planning and work with offshore operations team in development of plans

Essential Education:

Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent with significant site experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of operations experience preference offshore operating facility or onshore plant via senior operations technician (planner), area authority, or site engineering experience

Strong technical knowledge within operations discipline and tactical understanding of operational deliverables in a site constrained area

Knowledge of Control of Work standards including permitting and isolation development

Knowledge of developing, maintaining and use of Site Operations Procedures

Experience in leading integration of complex projects such as equipment outages, campaign outages, projects and/or Turnaround front end planning

Desirable criteria:

Ability to manage barrier health’s, clearly communicate challenges and gaps, assist in crafting plans while working across a coordinated team both onshore and offshore

Previous leadership qualities that show leading and influencing cross-discipline teams for common delivery of single activity or process

Tertiary education in engineering, related discipline or technical degree

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.