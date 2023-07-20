This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing and developing the team accountable for project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using advanced technical capabilities to ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls and driving the interface and working relationships with other functions and teams to implement process improvements, resolve conflicting priorities and ensure adherence to efficient best project practices.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Operations Superintendent

In this role you will:

Coordinates and arranges for the implementation of the duties for the effective and efficient operation

Arranges major projects and turnarounds

Initiates permanent departmental improvements at Asset and staffing levels

Analyses the situation of the relevant Asset, with appropriate strengths/ weaknesses/ opportunities/ threats and takes the necessary steps (change management).

Provides input for the preparation of a longer-term policy plan (KPIs, BPCs) departmental contracts, annual plan, and budget

Responsible for managing and developing the team accountable for project cost control services including developing&monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow

Sets realistic targets and results for the refinery and the relevant Asset and monitors this, aimed at efficiency, effectiveness, and optimisation

Drives change in all major business processes

Ensures effective and efficient use and maintenance of installations, materials, and resources, ensures timely availability of raw and auxiliary materials

Provides direction for various committees and working groups

Also responsible for coaching employees and delegating and checking on work

In this role we have the following requirements:

University degree - technical orientation with management/ organizational studies

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in the (petrol)chemical industry, in a managerial or senior position. Specific experience in relation to the relevant asset

Relevant knowledge of Refinery, systems and processes, technology, and transportation (of hazardous materials by land and sea), environment, safety, workplace legislation, and

Good written and verbal communication skills

Good knowledge of Dutch and English

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



