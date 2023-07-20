Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operations Superintendent

Operations Superintendent

Operations Superintendent

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort-Rotterdam
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066282
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for managing and developing the team accountable for project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using advanced technical capabilities to ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls and driving the interface and working relationships with other functions and teams to implement process improvements, resolve conflicting priorities and ensure adherence to efficient best project practices.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for managing and developing the team accountable for project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using advanced technical capabilities to ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls and driving the interface and working relationships with other functions and teams to implement process improvements, resolve conflicting priorities and ensure adherence to efficient best project practices.


Job Description:

Operations Superintendent

In this role you will:

  • Coordinates and arranges for the implementation of the duties for the effective and efficient operation

  • Arranges major projects and turnarounds

  • Initiates permanent departmental improvements at Asset and staffing levels

  • Analyses the situation of the relevant Asset, with appropriate strengths/ weaknesses/ opportunities/ threats and takes the necessary steps (change management).

  • Provides input for the preparation of a longer-term policy plan (KPIs, BPCs) departmental contracts, annual plan, and budget

  • Responsible for managing and developing the team accountable for project cost control services including developing&monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow

  • Sets realistic targets and results for the refinery and the relevant Asset and monitors this, aimed at efficiency, effectiveness, and optimisation

  • Drives change in all major business processes

  • Ensures effective and efficient use and maintenance of installations, materials, and resources, ensures timely availability of raw and auxiliary materials

  • Provides direction for various committees and working groups

  • Also responsible for coaching employees and delegating and checking on work

In this role we have the following requirements:

  • University degree - technical orientation with management/ organizational studies

  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience in the (petrol)chemical industry, in a managerial or senior position. Specific experience in relation to the relevant asset

  • Relevant knowledge of Refinery, systems and processes, technology, and transportation (of hazardous materials by land and sea), environment, safety, workplace legislation, and

  • Good written and verbal communication skills

  • Good knowledge of Dutch and English

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp