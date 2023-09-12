Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, IN, the Operations Superintendent leads the Operations Team. The primary objective is to achieve the safe, compliant, reliable, and optimum operations of their assigned process units. The Operations Superintendent ensures their area remains compliant with all applicable internal/external regulations and standards, maintains appropriate equipment and process monitoring/maintenance programs, adheres to established procedures and good operating/maintenance practices, participates in development and execution of the refinery operations/optimization plan, develops appropriate long term asset strategic and TAR plans, develops organizational capability within the team and support functions, and cultivates a culture where all employees feel included and diversity of the workforce is fully applied. The Operations Superintendent reports to the Operations Manager.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

Leadership & Personnel Development:

Accountable for the supervision, development, and performance management of the operations team (Asset Coordinator and Production Engineer, and Temporary/Special Assignments) including recruiting and succession planning.

Accountable for ensuring capability of 24-7 Shift Team (Shift Team leads and Operators) for the complex in coordination with the Shift Team Manager.

Accountable for the development of the Complex’s training and personnel development strategy.

Accountable for development and achievement of annual business plans in alignment/support of the Whiting Business Unit performance contract and bp goals.

Accountable to create and sustain an effective team culture of engagement and enrollment, ensuring all hourly and salaried members of the unit team have input and an opportunity to contribute to the business.

Safety and Compliance:

Accountable for unit Process Safety and Personnel (BP and contractor) Safety.

Accountable for compliance with all pertinent environmental regulations, including monitoring and reporting of any variances.

Accountable for compliance with all internal/external regulatory requirements (HSSE, Process Safety, Management of Change, Mechanical Integrity, Control of Work, Compliance Reporting, Action Item Closure, etc.).

Accountable for compliance with all applicable process and personnel safety expectations (IM Standard, Engineering Technical Practices, Site Technical Practices, Manual of Safety Procedures, Control of Work, etc.).

Serves in a defined role in the Incident Response Team (IMT) roster.

For Units where SIS are installed, serves as the SIS SPA. Accountabilities and responsibilities for this role can be found in Safety Instrumented Systems - Policy and Lifecycle Requirements at Whiting Refinery (WBU GP 30-75-1).8

Holds delegated authority of the site’s Alarm Implementation SPA, held by the Operations Manager, for driving alarm management performance as per Whiting’s Alarm Management D-3 Practice.

Unit Operations and Maintenance:

Accountable for development and delivery of an effective equipment and process monitoring and care plan (rounds/duties for Operators and Support Staff, preventative/predictive maintenance, operating envelopes, long term unit health monitoring, etc.).

Accountable for development and delivery of the annual routine operations and maintenance budgets, variable expense (energy, chemicals, catalyst), and capital projects.

Accountable for unit reliability/availability, process improvements and customer focus/assistance.

Accountable for product quality performance of the unit.

Asset Development:

Accountable for Complex TAR life cycle management.

Accountable for development and delivery of multi-year business plans to achieve long term HSSE, operational and financial performance objectives.

Commercial Development:

Accountable to ensure production plans are optimized, constraints are identified and removed, and that availability and utilization of the complex is maximized within the overall optimization of the refinery.

Accountable for energy efficient operation and the development and execution of plans to improve energy efficiency, reduce EII, and improve operations against energy constraints.

Accountable to minimize product quality giveaway in all intermediates and finished products.

Accountable to continuously improve the non-energy variable costs to operate the unit, optimized to maximize net revenue.

Requirements

Bachelor of Science in Engineering or equivalent.

8-10+ years refinery experience or equivalent.

3-5+ years of operations experience or equivalent.

Previous supervisory experience preferred.

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Flexible work environment.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to request any accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Operations General, Procedures and practices, Refinery Operations, Refining, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



