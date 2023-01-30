Operations Supervisor

The Operations Shift Supervisor’s objective is to maintain safe, environmentally sound, and reliable asset capabilities within a defined area in the refinery. The incumbent may be asked to work varying schedules from time to time including turnarounds (TAR), special assignments, and rotate through day shift work for developmental and/or business needs. This summary is meant to be an overall job description and does not include all tasks that might be required for the position.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance and awareness in their area to achieve our goals of no accidents, no harm to people and no the environment.

Accountable for delivering operational rigor for their assigned shift team.

Mentors and coaches operators regarding best practices, operational rigor, cost control, KPI’s, and personnel development.

Investigates accidents and near misses.

Prepares, conducts, or otherwise ensures completion of regular safety meetings.

Participates in Refinery Alignment Meeting while on shift.

Coordinates and participates in all refinery safety programs.

Promotes maintenance of a clean, safe work site and ensures adequate housekeeping.

The Operations Shift Supervisor advises in accomplishing the team goals.

Coordinates and/or participates in support of the Employee Policy. That is:

everyone knows what is expected of them (expectations/competencies),

everyone has open discussions about performance issues,

everyone is helped/helps develop employee capabilities (personal development),

everyone will be listened to and involved in improving their team’s performance (feedback).

Participates in MOC’s, Unit Hazop’s, and incident investigations as necessary.

Assures equipment reliability and that availability is maintained in support of the refinery operating plan, which is accomplished by coaching, mentoring and coordinating the outside operators.

Provides troubleshooting expertise on all operating/equipment.

Jointly responsible for unit performance including catalyst, chemical, and energy uses.

Responsible for specific operations and conditions outside the control room.

Communicates effectively with shift team to ensure daily objectives are clear.

Accountable to communicate directly with outside Unit Operators all matters related to plant operation, refinery strategy, optimization issues, and pertinent external developments.

Accountable for routine execution of unit outside monitoring, data collection, preventative maintenance, and equipment basic care programs.

Jointly accountable that equipment is safely prepared for maintenance and that all vital permitting and communication of hazards is completed appropriately, and that is recommissioned safely and in a timely manner after maintenance.

Champions the reliability and availability targets with all outside operating crews within the asset.

Jointly accountable with Unit Trainer for coordination/completion of the area training efforts.

Jointly accountable with the Asset Team for the development and coordination of special procedures.

Provides leadership in emergency response efforts.

Provides additional resource for TAR efforts.