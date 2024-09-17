Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as an

Operations Supervisor - Norway

The purpose of this role is to manage safe and efficient operational delivery of aviation fuel activities in Norway. The role is part of the Norway operations team which consists of an Operations Lead, an Operations Senior Supervisor and Operations Supervisor. The postholder implements and maintains the operational standards, processes and HSSE related aspects within their region. This includes the implementation of HSSE initiatives and managing ongoing HSSE performance.

In this role You will:

Deliver safe and efficient aviation fuel operations at the sites allocated to you and support the Operations team to deliver this in Norway overall.

Ensure documentation related to the assets and operations at the allocated sites is kept up-to-date.

Deliver training for operational staff.

Handle invoices and purchase orders for Norway operations team.

Focal point for all operations issues at the allocated sites.

People management at the allocated sites.

Provide cover for the Operations Senior Supervisor in Norway in case of absence (eg holiday, sickness, parental leave) and by exception for Operations staff in other North Europe countries.

Support site staff with inspections.

Control of Work authority.

Support the delivery of Technical Service Agreements (TSA), including the TSA with the Norwegian military, in the country.

Supporting the wider North Europe Operations & HSSE team on delivering their accountabilities.

Ensure consistent implementation and maintaining of operational standards and processes, including overseeing of all maintenance and airport operational management at the allocated sites. Implementation of HSSE initiatives and managing ongoing HSSE performance improvements in North Europe. Deliver accoring to BP`s OMS 16 No 17 – Supervisor.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (or Technical discipline)

5 years professional experience, preferably in an aviation context

Experience in an operational role

Good stakeholder management skills

Excellent command of English and local language

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



