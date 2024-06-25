Operations Support Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About the Role

Refining & Products Trading Asia Pacific & Middle East is the supply and trading arm of BP in the East and is the trading face of BP in the Eastern and Mid-Eastern markets. RPTAP supports other BP businesses by providing a competitive supply and trading function that covers Oil, Chemicals, Power and Gas as well as a suite of risk management tools. The Trading Business also generates entrepreneurial income through trading activities and the optimization of blending and shipping operations. The main objective is to grow the Eastern supply and trading business into a leading organisation that is not only profitable and safe but also one that respects the environment and communities that we operate in. RPTAP is a dynamic environment as it is market driven and at the forefront of BP's commercial activities.

The Operations team is a vital part of crude and products oil supply, creating competitive advantage through physical operations. It manages the logistics of deals to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met.

The team in Eastern Hemisphere is comprised of approximately 60 trading operators (covering each of the four trading benches) and Operations Services (demurrage and cargo assurance) professionals.

The Operations Services team is seeking applicants to fill the role of an Operations Support Executive. We require someone who can establish rapport, is proactive, can work independently and demonstrate attention to details.

The incumbent will be a member of the Operations Services Team and will work closely with the Traders, Trading Operators, Contract Analysts, Financial Operators, Credit Team , LCT and GPTi. Their responsibilities will include: -

Focal point of contact and manage interfaces to other services department internally and externally with regard to shipping documentation. This includes preparation, sending and receiving of all shipment documents including BDNs for our marine business.

Letter of Credit Checker - ensure that document we produce does comply to Letter of Credit terms

System data input and maintaining document records and filing system for Documentation and Registry.

Focal points of contact with the storage terminals in relating to the Import and Export declarations ensuring the declarations are made on time and with accuracy against the provided shipping documents

Focal points of contacts in applying Preferential Certificate of Origin ie Form D and Chambers Certificate of Origin as and when required by the trading bench

Managing both the customs agencies and storage terminals contracts by updating it onto OSAT, RPTAP Agents Repository and RPTAP Ops sharepoint.

Focal points of contacts for all Customs related queries and related processes

Processing non-shipments related ancillary invoices and cargo invoices using the SAP workflow system.

Provide support to emission trading bench in transferring/accepting carbon unit and manage the inventory.

Provide support to Trading Operators in managing the monthly stock reconciliation between physical and paper stocks, create blending & adjustment parcel and to flag out any discrepancies to them

Provide support to Trading Operators in closing stock file, stock adjustments, input figures after closing, Bookstock preparation and chase trading ops for stock in transit figures

Ensure flagged out shipments in OWB are all closed and flowed through for UOM posting on WD1

Ensure all Post shipments flagged out in OWB are closed with zero UOM on WD1

From time to time there will be requirement to exercise flexibility in working hours to accommodate different working arrangements.

Support Relationship Manager in managing the Medium Risk Agents / High Risk Agents to ensure we comply to the agents’ requirements.

Support port agency activities

What we are looking for:

Diploma in any discipline

Minimum 3 years working experience in Customs related matters such as Import & Export Customs procedures etc

Microsoft Excel and Word

Experience in Customs declarations system (Tradeweb Live etc) will be a plus

Sets priorities for tasks in order of importance

Checks and attends to key details

Completes work independently

Understands own contributions to team’s objectives and outcomes

Takes initiative in suggesting changes if opportunity arises and open to try new approaches

Can establish rapport with and respond appropriately to others to facilitate teamwork and enhance effectiveness and share knowledge and best practices

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

