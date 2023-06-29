Operations Support Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

• Management of contractors in maintaining and repairing bp owned equipment, ensuring an up to date record of equipment is held, by location, facilitating excellent customer service to the General Aviation (GA) network. (Both fixed and mobile) • Carry out auditing and monitoring of contractors to ensure compliance with contractual agreements and performance manage contractors • To support Technical Service Agreements (TSA) growth across the GA network. This will include delivery of tailored solutions and training on both fixed and mobile plant. • To support UK/Global Key Account Managers and UK Joint Venture team with engineering and vehicle SME expertise to maintain existing GA portfolio and develop new customers. • To support Subject Matter Expert (SME) in acting as focal point for existing GA customers with regards to vehicle and fixed plant engineering solutions, equipment and training. • Support development and implementation of small to medium size projects as required. • Support with annual Capex Plan projection and management for GA business, including working with procurement to project future vehicle and fixed plant requirements. • Support and Deputise for UK Vehicle Authority. • Actively participate in the Global Vehicle Working Group • Support UK Vehicle Authority with vehicle fleet management to include current and future requirements in both GA and Commercial Airlines (CA) locations. • Proactively share lessons learned and relevant incidents/observations amongst peers, customers and contractors where applicable to support continuous improvement. • Act as super-user for bp procurement systems in support of technical/operational requirements. • Verification of suppliers/contractors to ensure compliance with relvant regulations.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Key Accountabilities

Contractor Management – Ensure all bp owned equipment is maintained and available for use with minimal downtime ensuring customer satisfaction.

Grow TSA contracts to maximise returns for the business and ensure customer retention and loyalty.

Ensure long term operational availability and access to best-in-class vehicles for current and future business requirements.

Support and promote bp’s Safety goals by living our safety leadership principles, following the lifesaving rules and eliminating process safety events – to include reporting of safety observations, near misses, delivery of both the monitoring plan and Operating Management System (OMS) requirements and sharing of lessons learned.

Key challenges faced on the role

Understanding the Business Strategy to deliver growth.

Understanding the complexity of the GA Aviation sector and the competition.

Development of TSA requirements to meet customer needs and matching with resource availability.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Qualified Vehicle or Plant Technician (i.e. City and Guilds or equivalent in vehicle/fixed plant discipline)

Experience

Experience in Control of Work/Permit to Work systems

Experienced in Management of Change (MoC) processes

Experienced in Training delivery

Knowledge of Industry Standards in Aviation i.e. JIG, Product Quality, Engineering, Vehicle Standards desirable

Aviation operational experience desirable.

Key Skills / Technical competences

Self-motivated with strong performance bias.

Effective team player and ability to work on own initiative as required.

Able to build strong working relationships with team members, contractors, operational and management contacts to drive for win / win solutions that support customers and partner agreements.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines and objectives.

Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to interact effectively with multi-disciplinary and cross-functional teams.

Flexibility and proactive attitude to problem solving will be required.

An understanding of budgets and cost control.

Experience in Computerised Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS).

Ability to support accident/incident investigation in areas of subject matter expertise.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



