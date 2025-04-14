Operations System Analyst_Aloha

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

** IMPORTANT- Please upload your resume in English**

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

We are seeking a skilled Aloha Database Administrator to lead and optimize our Aloha POS (Point of Sale) systems. The ideal candidate will ensure the integrity, availability, and security of our databases, providing critical support to our operations.

As a member of the team you will accountable for supporting POS and other customer order methods for multiple brands in the TA Restaurant Group (TARG). Operation relies on the POS system to accurately ring in customer orders, charge customers appropriately, and act as the starting point for sales data to flow to TA Operations, Accounting, and Financial information systems.

Key Accountabilities:

Handle NCR Aloha Online Ordering system

Update Online Menu Database

Maintenance and trouble-shooting technology failures, provide direction and raise critical issue

Handle Promotional Coupon Code Database

Handle NCR Aloha Loyalty

Program loyalty bonus plans and smart rewards systems

Provide customer service and technical support to guests via phone and /or email

Create monthly reports based on member data and behaviors

Handle Aloha CFC database

Complete change requests to established service level agreement times

Build database elements for new menu items, item changes, and price adjustments

Complete sales tax changes per direction from Tax Department

Support Franchise database changes as needed for participating franchise groups

Test changes made to database

Manage Price Changes

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree is desirable, but not required

Demonstrable experience in database administration, preferably with Aloha POS systems or similar environments.

Experience providing technical support and tackle database-related issues.

Advanced English proficiency is a must

Skills & Competencies

Ability to work closely with IT, operations, and other groups to ensure seamless integration and functionality of the Aloha POS system.

Proficiency in handling and maintaining Aloha POS databases, including installation, configuration, and upgrades.

Strong knowledge of SQL for database querying and management.

Familiarity with operating systems such as Linux and Windows.

Knowledge of cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud is a plus.

Accuracy and precision in database management and documentation.

Effective interpersonal skills to convey technical information to non-technical partners and collaborate with multi-functional teams.

Ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances and handle unexpected challenges with ease.

Dedication to staying updated with new technologies and industry trends.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and formidable environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.