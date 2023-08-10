Operations Team Lead - GLights

Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
The Trading & Shipping RPTA (Refining and Products Trading Americas) Operations Team is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and managing movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant, and commercial operations.
The Operations Team Lead ensures the team adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards while delivering commercial optimization and value to the organizations.
You will lead a team of operators who support GLights trading and EGC supply activity. You will work collaboratively managing key internal and external relationships, supporting commercial and functional partner relationships.
Who you’ll work with
The RPT Operations organization is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but include the commercial teams (traders, marketers, originators), counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including HSE, compliance, regulatory, finance and risk, and other business units including C&P and P&O.
Key Accountabilities
Effective leadership of the RPTA Operations Teams broadly but not exclusively defined as:
Requirements
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.