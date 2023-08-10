Operations Team Lead - GLights

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Trading & Shipping RPTA (Refining and Products Trading Americas) Operations Team is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and managing movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant, and commercial operations.

The Operations Team Lead ensures the team adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards while delivering commercial optimization and value to the organizations.

You will lead a team of operators who support GLights trading and EGC supply activity. You will work collaboratively managing key internal and external relationships, supporting commercial and functional partner relationships.

Who you’ll work with

The RPT Operations organization is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but include the commercial teams (traders, marketers, originators), counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including HSE, compliance, regulatory, finance and risk, and other business units including C&P and P&O.

Key Accountabilities

Effective leadership of the RPTA Operations Teams broadly but not exclusively defined as:

Ensure safe, compliant, and commercial operations supporting the products trading and supply business. Accountable for ensuring that the team operates within the delegations of authority limits and adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards.

Enhance commercial performance through ensuring team is providing world-class outstanding operations, preventing profit/exposure loss, and capturing value add or optimization opportunities.

Ensure RPT Operations delivery of and adherence to the Global Operational Framework and understanding of how it links to bp's overall strategy and risk management framework. Collaboration across functions, business units, and regions is necessary to achieve.

Ownership of key interfaces within the organization including representing Operations in new business integration. In addition, identify and drive continuous improvement in process performance and eliminate inefficiencies.

Collaborate across RPT Operations teams to best apply resources while creatively addressing development and coverage plans.

Create a positive impact across wider RPT Operations through high level of thought leadership. Provide coaching, mentoring, training, development.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

Demonstrate a track record of strong leadership skills.

Strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills

Previous experience in trading operations with understanding of multiple modes of transportation including but not limited to marine, terminal, pipeline, rail, and blending operations is ideal.

Proven ability to manage supply and product quality disruptions, identify key issues in a complex situation, adapt quickly using the resources available to lead the Operations team and work with collaborators through changes effectively.

Demonstrate ability to drive commercial value within the organization. Understanding of risk management and financial impacts.

Proven ability to lead cross-function, cross-business, cross-region and with multicultural teams.

Previous exposure to a fast pace, high energy trading environment.

Understanding of wider bench portfolio and strategy a plus.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.