  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operations Technician

Operations Technician

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147284BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The technical role is based in our Tepong plant in Singapore. The role needs to carry out daily operational duties in the Filling and Packing Section as assigned by the Operations Supervisor and ensure Filling and Packaging activities are carried out in accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 procedures.

Key Accountabilities

  • To carry out all the activities involved in the filling and packing process as and when these are assigned by the Operations Supervisor.
  • To ensure daily operations records are updated and maintained accurately.
  • To maintain good housekeeping and a safe working environment.
  • To assist in Terminalling operations whenever necessary.
  • Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.
Requirements
  • Possess a minimum GCE "N" Levels with minimum of 2 years of direct working experience in the manufacturing industry, preferably in chemical, petrochemical or oil and gas industry.
