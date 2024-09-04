Operations Technician 3A

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry, has an opening for an Operations Technician position at our Seneca Plant in Waterloo, NY! At this facility we convert landfill gas into pipeline quality natural gas (High Btu or Renewable Natural Gas). Our Operations Technician operates the landfill gas processing facility. We process the landfill gas by removing the majority of the non-methane components including CO2, water, sulfur and volatile and non-volatile organic compounds to attain pipeline quality.
The RNG Operator will operate and maintain Landfill gas to High BTU processing facility; which will include Guild gas process, Gas Compressors, CO2 removal system, Thermal-Oxidizers, and H2S removal systems. We also perform intermediate to sophisticated level Instrument and Control repair, maintenance, calibration and solving.
The work schedule for this position will be Mon-Fri 7am-3:30pm. Must be available for on-call duty on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: From $30.00 to $34.00 per hour
Expected hours: 40 – 50 per week
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
