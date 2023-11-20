Operations Technician, Motorsport

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
bp-Castrol’s motorsport technology team develops and supplies bespoke fluids for our motorsport partners, to maximise performance and help solve their engineering problems. The overall team goal is to provide a test-bed and showcase for bp-Castrol fluid technology and to build relationships and win wider business with automotive OEMs.
Manage, prioritise, and undertake blending of engine oils / lubricants as requested by the motorsport logistics coordinator and development technologists
Work closely with the motorsport logistics coordinator to carry piy non-blending tasks for the team, such as decanting, dispatch prep and booking in of raw materials and products to storage.
Manage storage of incoming raw materials, including stock control, quality control and safety data sheets
Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g., equipment calibration, raw material storage, equipment maintenance responsibilities
Submission of samples for testing at both internal and external labs
Co-ordinate / support training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending and raw material management
Arrange purchase of consumables and new laboratory equipment, and proactively assist and support colleagues as required
Work closely with the wider blending and motorsport teams to ensure application of best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSSE requirements.
Help identify and implement ideas for continuous improvement and efficiency gains.
Support team compliance with quality standards in support of several external accreditations.
Essential Experience/Education
GCSEs of equivalent in the sciences or related disciplines
Languages Required: English – written and spoken
Able to demonstrate a collaborative approach to working
Able to demonstrate a high level of organisational skill
Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills to a diverse set of stakeholders
Laboratory experience including accurate working/attention to detail, stock/inventory control, and knowledge of safe working practises are critical.
Good digital skills, including use of Microsoft applications.
English fluency, written and oral
Desirable Experience
Analytical, science or mechanical testing experience
Basic knowledge of lubricant products, their composition, manufacture and application
Basic understanding of the engine oil, motorsport, or similar business would be useful
Data analysis and manipulation skills using Microsoft Excel or similar
Experience of agile working and use of planning tools e.g. MS planner, Azure DevOps
Forklift truck licence
Key Challenges faces in the Role:
Motorsport is a fast-paced environment with tight timing constraints, so an agile and flexible approach is required
Attention to detail is required as product issues can cause major issues with motorsport customers and reputational damage to bp-Castrol
Use of digital systems and processes; work is prioritized using an agile workboard
Working as a team to manage workload, improve ways of working, processes and systems.
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills
