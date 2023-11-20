Operations Technician, Motorsport

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

bp-Castrol’s motorsport technology team develops and supplies bespoke fluids for our motorsport partners, to maximise performance and help solve their engineering problems. The overall team goal is to provide a test-bed and showcase for bp-Castrol fluid technology and to build relationships and win wider business with automotive OEMs.This role is in support of our activities related to a specific Formula 1 customer and is focused on conducting blending operations (both small- and large-scale), associated tasks such as raw material and finished blend stock management, and logistics tasks to enable timely delivery of products to the customer in a safe and quality-compliant manner.This is a fully operational role where you will work under instruction of development technologists (who define the motorsport formulations) and the logistics coordinator in delivering the team objectives. Motorsport can be a fast-changing and high-pressure environment so the role will require flexibility to changing priorities and an agile approach. The role will also support the wider non-motorsport blending team when required which will provide variety and additional learning.



Job Description:

Manage, prioritise, and undertake blending of engine oils / lubricants as requested by the motorsport logistics coordinator and development technologists

Work closely with the motorsport logistics coordinator to carry piy non-blending tasks for the team, such as decanting, dispatch prep and booking in of raw materials and products to storage.

Manage storage of incoming raw materials, including stock control, quality control and safety data sheets

Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g., equipment calibration, raw material storage, equipment maintenance responsibilities

Submission of samples for testing at both internal and external labs

Co-ordinate / support training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending and raw material management

Arrange purchase of consumables and new laboratory equipment, and proactively assist and support colleagues as required

Work closely with the wider blending and motorsport teams to ensure application of best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSSE requirements.

Help identify and implement ideas for continuous improvement and efficiency gains.

Support team compliance with quality standards in support of several external accreditations.

Essential Experience/Education

GCSEs of equivalent in the sciences or related disciplines

Languages Required: English – written and spoken

Able to demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Able to demonstrate a high level of organisational skill

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills to a diverse set of stakeholders

Laboratory experience including accurate working/attention to detail, stock/inventory control, and knowledge of safe working practises are critical.

Good digital skills, including use of Microsoft applications.

English fluency, written and oral

Desirable Experience

Analytical, science or mechanical testing experience

Basic knowledge of lubricant products, their composition, manufacture and application

Basic understanding of the engine oil, motorsport, or similar business would be useful

Data analysis and manipulation skills using Microsoft Excel or similar

Experience of agile working and use of planning tools e.g. MS planner, Azure DevOps

Forklift truck licence

Key Challenges faces in the Role:

Motorsport is a fast-paced environment with tight timing constraints, so an agile and flexible approach is required

Attention to detail is required as product issues can cause major issues with motorsport customers and reputational damage to bp-Castrol

Use of digital systems and processes; work is prioritized using an agile workboard

Working as a team to manage workload, improve ways of working, processes and systems.

Why Join our team?

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

