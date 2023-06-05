At bp, we are looking for Process Operations Technician at our Cherry Point Refinery, where you will be working with team members to maintain, monitor, and control the continuous operations of refinery process equipment. Cherry Point Refinery, located in the northwest corner of Washington State, prides itself in producing quality transportation fuels and other products in a safe, environmentally compliant, and efficient manner. The Operations Technician (Tech 1) will demonstrate ownership of personal and process safety, supporting a strong safety culture while working effectively, collaboratively, and respectfully on diverse teams, including sharing workloads and helping others when needed. The Operation Technician will show a high level of initiative and dedication to self-directed learning and application of sophisticated refinery processes and seek out assistance when needed. The successful candidate should be observant, willing, and have the courage to speak up, and be internally motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day-to-day goals and tasks. This role will effectively manage time, resources, and priorities with leadership of the unit foremen.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Other key accountabilities of this role include:
About you
A High School Diploma or equivalent (GED) is required for the role, however a bachelor’s degree or associate degree in Process Technology or related field, military experience, technical experience (such as machinist, instrumentation or electrical), and/or operator in a refinery, utility or chemical plant, general refinery experience is preferred.
It is essential that you have:
Be part of Resilient Hydrocarbons
Our ability to reimagine energy for the world depends on dedicated, skilled employees of character who work as a team to solve complex challenges.
bp is a global company that offers world-class training and reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none. We’re hiring refinery operations and maintenance technicians, with pay that starts at $39.69/hour for Tech 1 with the opportunity to advance to $56.15/hour for Tech 5, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.
Learn more about our open opportunities and how you can join a great team of people who make safe and reliable operations their top priority.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
