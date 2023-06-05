Job summary

At bp, we are looking for Process Operations Technician at our Cherry Point Refinery, where you will be working with team members to maintain, monitor, and control the continuous operations of refinery process equipment. Cherry Point Refinery, located in the northwest corner of Washington State, prides itself in producing quality transportation fuels and other products in a safe, environmentally compliant, and efficient manner. The Operations Technician (Tech 1) will demonstrate ownership of personal and process safety, supporting a strong safety culture while working effectively, collaboratively, and respectfully on diverse teams, including sharing workloads and helping others when needed. The Operation Technician will show a high level of initiative and dedication to self-directed learning and application of sophisticated refinery processes and seek out assistance when needed. The successful candidate should be observant, willing, and have the courage to speak up, and be internally motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day-to-day goals and tasks. This role will effectively manage time, resources, and priorities with leadership of the unit foremen.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Other key accountabilities of this role include:

Supervise and control unit operation in accordance with safe operating limits and overall refinery plan, including following routine, start-up, shutdown, and emergency procedures.

Demonstrate ability to troubleshoot operational problems by collecting data, analyzing, and interpreting results, and make decisions on appropriate process changes to maintain product quality and equipment reliability.

Communicate optimally through verbal and written means amongst all levels of the team through daily logs, shift relief/reports and other materials as required.

Effectively demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others in a variety of settings including day to day operation, training, and assessment.

Develop and implement isolation plans of equipment for maintenance (i.e., lock out tagout), and issue permits for work in the unit.

Ability to sit at a control console for extended periods, monitoring process variables and adjusting to maintain operation within defined process parameters.



About you



A High School Diploma or equivalent (GED) is required for the role, however a bachelor’s degree or associate degree in Process Technology or related field, military experience, technical experience (such as machinist, instrumentation or electrical), and/or operator in a refinery, utility or chemical plant, general refinery experience is preferred.



It is essential that you have:

Ability to work 12-hour rotating shifts which will include weekends and holidays, and must be available for overtime, including short notice overtime (callouts).

Exhibit safe work practices.

Actively take part in the refinery emergency response team.

Ability to work in a team-oriented environment both as a leader and team member.

Ability to multi-task and be detail oriented.

Physical ability to handle the demands of the job with or without accommodation. This will include climbing stairs and ladders, carrying items that weigh 25 pounds or more, lifting items that weigh 50 pounds or more, standing or walking on your feet for an extended period, working outside in all weather, at all times of the day, any day of the week, ability to wear fresh air gear, and work at heights, and in confined spaces.

Attain a passing score on the Fundamentals of Refining class, before being released into the assigned unit to begin fieldwork.

Ability to use Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

All potential employees must receive a passing score on a pre-employment test which includes mechanical aptitude, reading, science, and mathematics concepts and be able to obtain or have a valid Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC) card.



Be part of Resilient Hydrocarbons



Our ability to reimagine energy for the world depends on dedicated, skilled employees of character who work as a team to solve complex challenges.

bp is a global company that offers world-class training and reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none. We’re hiring refinery operations and maintenance technicians, with pay that starts at $39.69/hour for Tech 1 with the opportunity to advance to $56.15/hour for Tech 5, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.

Learn more about our open opportunities and how you can join a great team of people who make safe and reliable operations their top priority.



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



