Operations Technician

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Job purpose:

Expert operator qualified to safely transfer material both on and off various types of bulk vessels in accordance with procedures and established safety standards in a timely, environmentally responsible, and controlled manner. Technician also skilled in the blending of neat oil, semi-synthetic and synthetic lubricants. Responsible for producing quality products in accordance with approved formulations, procedures and established safety standards in a timely manner and environmentally responsible manner.

Reports directly to the Production Supervisor for their shift but may also take job direction from a lead person. In order to fulfill the requirements of their job, daily interactions with the following may be necessary: alternate Production Supervisor, Plant Manager, Quality Control Personnel, Materials Management Group Personnel, Shipping and Receiving Personnel and Maintenance Personnel.

Accountabilities:

Works as part of a qualified team, by performing the scope of their job assignments, to safely and efficiently transfer material and blending in a manner consistent with GSC values.

Does their part in maintaining a ‘clean-as-you-go culture to ensure a clean, safe and organized work area.

Follow all applicable Procedures and Work Instructions so as to follow the GSC Quality and Environmental System. Review and recommend modifications to work instructions for activities that are not fully covered, where these have been identified by informal review or by formal internal audit.

Take action to identify and prevent problems related to products, processes and the quality and environmental systems. Recommend and initiate solutions through designated channels and follow up to verify the implementation and efficiency of corrective and preventive actions.

Ensure that documentation related to the Quality and Environmental Systems are properly stored and retained according to established procedures.

Accurately fill out all process paperwork with required information to ensure completeness of task as well as traceability. Accountable for all actions and procedures performed and is encouraged to conduct daily assignments in a mature manner.

Follows all safety regulations specified for their job assignment(s), including the proper use of all specified personal protection equipment.

Maintain first echelon maintenance of equipment used and report immediately any noted deficiency.

Performs duties as assigned by their supervisor.

Education Requirements :

High School diploma or equivalent experience

Meets all requirements set forth by BP

Experience Requirements :

Requires a minimum of 3 years production experience in a chemical process environment with detailed knowledge and experience of chemical handling safety

Has a thorough knowledge of safe practices and procedures

Able to read, understand and follow written instructions

Must have basic math skills

Must have good verbal communication skills

Proficient in the use of a computer to perform data entry

Must be physically capable of lifting bags and cartons weighing up to 55 pounds

Adapts procedures, techniques, tools, materials and equipment to meet special needs

Possesses a valid state issued drivers license

Must have a minimum of 1+ years fork lift truck experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.